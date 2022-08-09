LISTEN: Lainey Wilson Previews New Single ‘Watermelon Moonshine’

Lainey Wilson has new music on the way. “Watermelon Moonshine” hits streamers this Friday, and she promises that there is more to come. Check out a preview of the track that she posted to social media below.

“Sure is. #watermelonmoonshine will be out Friday and there’s more big news coming then too,” she captioned the clip.

Maybe the additional news is an album date. Her last full-length isn’t that old. Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ was released in the early part of 2021. But this will be the third solo single since that album. She also had the hit duet “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell. Her most recent release “Heart Like a Truck” is faring well at country radio. Additionally, there was a Christmas single in 2021 titled “Christmas Cookies,” but that likely wouldn’t be included here.

Lainey Wilson celebrated the announcement out West with some watermelons. She also paid tribute to her ailing father.

“A weekend out west – watermelons, birthday wishes, a little dancin’, a little more rock ‘n roll, and a lot of hearts singing along with me in honor od my Deddy’s tough like a truck spirit. Especially grateful for y’all’s voices and prayers this weekend,” she captioned the video from her travels.

A few of her friends in the business chimed in.

“And watching you work this weekend seeing youre just like your Deddy…tough like a truck. In awe of you, woman. Love you lots,” replied Hailey Whitters.

Despite her father ongoing health struggles, Lainey Wilson returned to the road this weekend because she said that he father would want her to work. So she’s back to it to honor him.

Lainey Wilson on the Road in 2022

Lainey Wilson is back at it on August 11 in Hyannis, Mass. at Cape Cod Melody Tent with Chris Lane. She then swings through TidalWave Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 12. That’s a big weekend that also features folks like Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Riley Green. She joins a few more festivals and fairs throughout the summer, including a stop at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on August 18. She’s at Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival in Tyron, N.C. on August 26.

This fall, she joins Whitters and headliner Jon Pardi for the latter’s arena tour. That one kicks off in Rochester, Minn. at Mayo Civic Center Park on September 8. Some version of that trio remains on the road through a stop at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on October 1 supporting Pardi. She then heads out to play some dates with Luke Combs later this fall. Her last scheduled stop of the year is in San Diego on November 18. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information at her website.