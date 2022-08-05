LISTEN: Luke Combs Crushes ‘Seminole Wind’ on New John Anderson Tribute Album

John Anderson’s new tribute album was released today (Aug. 5). Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson is a star-studded project, featuring 13 songs from some of country music’s biggest names. The album includes covers from Eric Church (“Mississippi Moon”), Sturgill Simpson (“When It Comes to You”), Tyler Childers (“Shoot Low Sheriff”), the late John Prine (“1959”), Ashley McBryde (“Straight Tequila Night”), and more.

In fact, Luke Combs lends his vocal chops to one of Anderson’s most beloved songs, “Seminole Wind.” And, Luke, as expected, absolutely crushes the 1992 Top 5 tune.

“‘Seminole Wind’ is one of my favorite country songs of all time,” said Luke Combs. “And I was honored to put my take on it. I hope it does justice in paying tribute to John Anderson and the incredible artist he is.”

The new album was produced by Dan Auerbach and David Ferguson—the same duo who helmed John’s 2020 album, Years.

“Luke came in and just absolutely destroyed it, man,” said Dan Auerbach. “He was all, ‘Yes sir. No sir.’ Just the sweetest guy that can be. You could tell he just loved the song and knew every twist and turn by heart.”

John Finds His Second Wind

John Anderson has had one of the most unique—and successful—careers in country music. In fact, he’s had multiple careers, at least by country radio standards.

John was a musical force on the charts in both the early 1980s and the early 1990s. His distinctive voice helped usher in the neo-traditional movement of the 1980s with other like-minded artists, including George Strait and Keith Whitley.

John hit the top of the charts for the first time with 1982’s “Wild and Blue,” followed by 1983’s “Swingin’,” which earned the CMA Single of the Year award, and “Black Sheep.” In addition, John won the CMA Horizon Award for Best New Artist in 1983, besting the likes of Reba McEntire and Strait.

The late-’80s saw John’s radio success dry up. However, he caught his second “wind” in the early ’90s with a number of hits, including “Straight Tequila Night,” “Seminole Wind,” “Money in the Bank,” and more. The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted John in 2014.

‘A Tribute to John Anderson’ Track List