[Listen] Luke Combs Debuts New Song ‘Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old’ From Upcoming Album

Luke Combs gave fans the first taste of his upcoming fourth studio album, Gettin’ Old, with today’s release of its lead song, “Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old.” The new track was penned by Luke, Rob Snyder, and Channing Wilson. It is one of 18 tracks featured on the upcoming album, which is slated to drop on March 24.

Co-produced by Luke, Chip Matthews, and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old will be Luke’s fourth full-length album, following 2022’s Growin’ Up, 2019’s What You See is What You Get, and 2017’s This One’s For You. Full track details will be revealed soon.

“This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now,” said Luke Combs. “One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through. It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now. But at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record. And I hope you love it as much as we do.”

Luke Combs World Tour

Luke’s upcoming fourth studio album follows another banner year in 2022 for the 32-year-old North Carolina native. He was named CMA Entertainer of the Year for the second-consecutive year this past November.

Luke will support the new album during his upcoming World Tour that begins on March 25 with a sold-out show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The tour features 39 shows across three continents and 16 countries. The tour includes international stops in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France, and Belgium.

In a little more than one week, Luke will perform at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. Luke Combs is nominated for three awards at the 65th annual show. He will be vying for Best Country Album (Growin’ Up), Best Country Song (“Doin’ This”), and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with Miranda Lambert).