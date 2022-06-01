LISTEN: Luke Combs Drops Snippet of Unreleased Song ‘On the Other Line’

What is it with Lukes in country music? Luke Combs dropped a new snippet of an unreleased song, “On the Other Line.” Fans are so excited to experience the new album, Growin’ Up, but until then, little things like this will keep them at bay. Just like another Luke, Combs is becoming a song teasing master.

This song and the new album are going to be out this June 24th. It is going to be the third album in Combs’ career and fans are as hype as they have ever been.

Check out the clip below and hear the first look that we’ve had at “On the Other Line.”

A little song about getting nagged at, maybe even arguing, about doing the chores around the house, making sure your wife is happy, and all the while, you’re trying to reel in this fish on the end of your line. With the play on words between the line on the phone and the line in the water – this song seems to be shaping up to be a clever one.

One thing I like about the upcoming album, Combs hasn’t packed it full of tracks. There are 12 songs, only one feature on the album, and it isn’t a waste, either. Miranda Lambert is the only other artist credited on the tracklist. Combs put that out recently. No need to put out songs just to put them out. It feels like he deliberately went through and curated this album to be a proper follow-up to his first two.

So, what’s the consensus here Outsiders? Do these clips get you excited for the album?

Luke Combs Breaks Down his Favorite Country Songs on Tik Tok

Alright, this one is for the young folks. When Combs made the announcement that he was going to show off some of his favorite tunes from Tik Tok, some fans said, “What is Tik Tok?” However, Combs is an artist for the young folks, mostly because he is one. He has a little bit of this and that, including his own track.

Among the list of songs was “Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis, a good one that has made many rounds on the social media platform. Following that, “‘Til You Can’t” by Cody Johnson, an artist that he’s worked with on stage in the past. To end the list, Something in the Orange from Zach Bryan’s No. 1 country music album, and of course, Combs’ own song, “Tomorrow Me.”

That’s a solid list of four right there. When the new Luke Combs album and songs come out, I think there will be more sounds for Tik Tok users to choose from.