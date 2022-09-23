LISTEN: Morgan Wade Previews Unreleased Song Co-Written by the Pistol Annies

Morgan Wade has new music on the way. She broke through on the success of her solo debut Reckless and its lead single “Wilder Days” n 2020. And she followed it with a deluxe version in 2021 that had several new tracks. Among the new tracks was “Run,” which became a hit on country radio. Now, she says that the sound is evolving. She’s already proven that with a sneak peek at “Fall in Love With Me.”

Now, she’s teasing another new track. This is “Want,” and she wrote it with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley of Pistol Annies. Check out an acoustic clip of the track below.

“Want. I wrote this with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley a while back,” she captioned the video.

This one sounds much more like a ballad than the previous peak we got at the new material. She got a lot of love in the comments from friends around the community.

“Can I sing bgvs with Ashley Monroe?” asked her producer and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit guitarist Sadler Vaden.

“oh yes…” replied Monroe.

“I got the low harmony,” Presley added.

“So good guys,” replied Butch Walker.

While “Wilder Days” did a great job of bringing Morgan Wade from a relatively unknown, independent artist out into the country mainstream, “Run” closed the deal. The Grand Ole Opry welcomed her into the circle. Twice. She’s played some massive bills this year, too. She opened for Luke Combs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this summer. There are a lot of eyes and ears on the new record, and we can’t wait to hear the rest.

Morgan Wade Hits the Road With Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wade will open several arena shows for Chris Stapleton this fall. Next up is XCel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. on October 7. Dates on the “All-American Road Show” wrap on October 28 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands. On November 12, she opens the Turnpike Troubadours homecoming show at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Pretty good company.

She headlines several theater shows to close out her year. That run begins with a visit to Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia in Charleston on November 16. She has a three-night run at Eddie’s Attic in Atlanta in November. She returns to Mile 0 Fest in Key West in January. That’s a big Red Dirt lineup. It’s her third year on the bill. In April, she joins a massive bill at Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. Coachella is at the same site. Check out all of Morgan Wade’s dates and get ticket information for each at her website.