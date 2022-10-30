LISTEN: Morgan Wallen Drops Preview of New Song, ‘Me + All Your Reasons’

Country music fans are excited to hear the latest preview of Morgan Wallen’s newest song, Me + All Your Reasons. In this country ballad the Thought You Should Know singer reconsiders all his past decisions. And we are loving every single note.

Morgan Wallen’s Me + All Your Reasons Preview May Be Just A Sneak Peak, But We’re Feeling The Whole Vibe

The latest preview of Morgan Wallen’s newest song has the singer reconsidering some of his bad decisions as they keep “knocking at the door,” and we are certainly feeling the vibe. The preview was posted to Wallen’s Instagram page this weekend.

It’s a raw version of the tune, for sure. The sneak peek gives us just a minute-long clip of the ballad as Morgan Wallen reflects on the aftermath of a breakup. The lyrics bring to light the mood Wallen is creating in the song. Singing about “smoke on my clothes, liquor on my breath.”

The lyrics include the country music superstar singing about the “devil on my shoulder, strangers in my bed, pills in my pocket, ashes on the floor.” All as he sings about the “way I let you down, down,” and “traded angels for my demons.” We really can’t wait until the full and final version is released for streaming!

The Country Music Hitmaker Flies Five-Year-Old Fan Who Is Battling Leukemia For A Special Meet-and-Greet

Morgan Wallen may be facing demons in the Me + All Your Reasons sneak peek. However, in real life, the country music hitmaker is giving us all the reasons to keep loving him. This is especially evident recently when Wallen flew a five-year-old fan who is battling Leukemia to Texas for a very special meet-and-greet.

In a feel-good TikTok video Morgan Wallen is seen in the meet and greet with young Gracie. Making the five-year-old girl’s “Dream Come True” with an amazing surprise. Gracie’s family captions the adorable video with, “Grace meeting her biggest fan!” while tagging Wallen in the clip.

The touching TikTok video features Morgan Wallen as he walks in, surprising Gracie. Gracie is all dressed up in a pair of sequin white pants, and a sparkly shirt. She adds a matching bow to her hair, completing the outfit. According to reports, Wallen became aware of Gracie’s super fandom when the little girl dueted with one of Wallen’s videos in a separate TikTok video. The star then sent a letter to Gracie’s older brother telling him that he plans to meet young Gracie very soon!