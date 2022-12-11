LISTEN: Morgan Wallen Teases Unreleased Track ‘Whiskey Friends’ in New Post

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen wasn’t exaggerating when he said last week that he feels like “songs are pouring out of me.”

He released three new songs a week ago, promising even more music. And Morgan Wallen wasn’t kidding. He teased the newest song in an Instagram post Saturday afternoon. It’s called “Whiskey Friends.”

Give it a listen and read on for some more Morgan Wallen details.

Morgan Wallen Kicked Off December By Announcing New Tour

On Dec. 1, Morgan Wallen announced another tour, two months after he finished his last one. He’s calling it “One Night at a Time.” The tour will be so big that’ll feature stops at 26 sports stadiums from MetLife, home of New York’s Jets and Giants to Boston’s Fenway Park and Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The tour starts in New Zealand, then Australia before heading back to the United States. Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman will open for Wallen on the tour. At certain stops, Hardy and Parker McCollum are featured guests. The first announcement included 39 dates. Within days, Wallen expanded it by 14.

Then Wallen released three songs, posting the names of his new work in a late-night tweet.

“Ready for y’all to hear what we’ve been working on.” Wallen wrote. “So I’m dropping a few songs at midnight eastern time tonight. ‘One Thing At A Time.’ ‘Tennessee Fan,’ ‘Days That End In Why’

Morgan Wallen has played to huge crowds this year. (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

‘Whiskey Friends’ Was a Surprise

Morgan Wallen explained the surge of new work when he released the songs last week.

“I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off,” Wallen said, “But the truth is – I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have.

“It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

And now fans have “Whiskey Friends.” Wallen offered a taste of the new work. Check that, since it’s a song about drinking, let’s call it a shot. Wallen sings that it “looks like I did it again … me and my stupid mouth.” And somehow, he’s going to drink his way out of the problems, with help from his whiskey friends.

Some of those “whiskey friends” left replies in the comments. Jelly Roll wrote “Jesus bubba- again and again and again.” Ernest replied “IIIIINEEEDA.” Jon Pardi left a smiling cowboy emoji.

Stick with Outsider for more details about Morgan Wallen and his worldwide tour. It sounds like he’s aching to show off his new songs from now through the new year.