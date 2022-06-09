LISTEN: Riley Green Teases New Single ‘Miles on Main’

Another day and another teaser from Riley Green. The country music star is on the rise. 2022 has been a good year for the singer-songwriter and if he has more music on the way, then that’s just going to add fuel to the fire. Green has made a habit of dropping little clips and homemade videos of little tunes.

While we’ve seen some other teasers, this one is more like what you get from Luke Bryan or Luke Combs. A mastered, or somewhat mastered, recording of the song. Something that would be kept under wraps by the artist and the label. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t get a little sample every now and again.

Check out the clip below and hear “Miles on Main” for the first time.

How about that reference for his fellow Big Machine artist, Tim McGraw? The two are both signed to the Nashville-based label and have rubbed shoulders here and there. They were both at an event together not long ago for Big Machine. I’m sure that Riley Green fans would love to see the two take the stage together in the future.

Fans in the replies were eager to comment. There are a few songs that have been teased and played acoustically on his Instagram, and fans want to see the full versions. Perhaps there is an album coming on the way in the near future?

For now, fans are going to have to just settle for catching Riley Green live as he hits the road for various reasons. He’s set to team up with Luke Bryan this fall. So, what has been your favorite unreleased song? Is it “Good Mornin from Mexico” or “Miles on Main”?

Riley Green Swings for the Fences at Rock ‘N Jock Game

Ah, is there anything better than getting celebrity athletes and non-athlete celebrities together for some softball? While MTV might not have the official Rock ‘N Jock anymore, Riley Green and others had a Honky Tonk ‘N Jock game. Green was joined by stars such as HARDY, Jimmie Allen, Jessie James Decker, and more.

There were also a few athletes throughout the teams. NFL linebacker Will Compton, Olympic Gold Medalist Missy Franklin, and others took the field for the Folds of Honor game. Green and his team had the most athletes. However, it wasn’t meant to be. HARDY and his team took down Green’s squad 24-18.

There’s a lot that goes on in the life of a country music singer. So, to see some folks take the time to do something for a good cause is awesome. With touring, new music, and more going on, playing some softball to raise $65,000 isn’t a bad way to spend your downtime.