LISTEN: Sturgill Simpson Hammers John Anderson’s ‘When It Comes to You’

John Anderson’s new tribute album, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson, dropped on Aug. 5. And for fans of John—or a slew of today’s contemporary country stars—the album is a must-listen affair. Among the standout tracks is Sturgill Simpson’s rendition of “When It Comes to You.”

In addition, the album includes covers from Eric Church (“Mississippi Moon”), Tyler Childers (“Shoot Low Sheriff”), the late John Prine (“1959”), Luke Combs (“Seminole Wind”), Ashley McBryde (“Straight Tequila Night”), and more.

“Knowing so many younger musicians appreciate my work is very gratifying and a bit humbling. I have to just stop and take it in a little at a time, as far as the tribute,” said John Anderson. “I only hope that maybe I’ll get to sing on some of their records later.”

The new album was produced by Dan Auerbach and David Ferguson—the same duo who helmed John’s 2020 album, Years.

“I want people to first love it for what it is: a great record,” said Dan Auerbach. “Then I want them to go investigate John and listen to his records. And, honestly, I want to see John in the Country Music Hall of Fame, too. That would be good for country music.

‘When It Comes to You’

Sturgill Simpson covered “When It Comes to You,” a tune John Anderson recorded on his 1992 album, Seminole Wind.

The track was actually penned by Mark Knopfler, the frontman for rock band Dire Straits. Knopfler originally recorded the track on Dire Straits’ 1991 album, On Every Street. However, it was never released as a single.

When John recorded the tune for Seminole Wind, Knopfler played electric guitar on the track. John released “When It Comes to You” as the third single from the album, which marked a career resurgence for the Florida native. John Anderson’s version became a Top 5 hit, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in July 1992.

Listen to Sturgill’s cover below.

‘A Tribute to John Anderson’ Track List