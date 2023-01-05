LISTEN: Tyler Childers Teams Up With Bob Weir for a Live Rendition of ‘The Greatest Story Ever Told’

Later this month, Bob Weir will release the 50th-anniversary edition of his 1972 debut solo album Ace. The expanded edition of the album will include the original tracklist as well as live recordings of those songs. Weir and The Wolf Bros recorded the live tracks last April during a two-night stand at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. However, they didn’t take the stage alone. To celebrate the massive career milestone, Weir invited several current stars including Tyler Childers to join them for the recordings.

During the pair of concerts at Radio City Music Hall, Bob Weir and his band played Ace in its entirety. Both nights, Tyler Childers took the stage to sing lead vocals on “The Greatest Story Ever Told” to start the night. Today, Weir released the Childers-led live cut of the song from his upcoming anniversary album. You can check it out below. While you’re at it, check out the slideshow of photos from those special nights.

According to Live for Live Music, April of 2022 was a pivotal time for Tyler Childers. He was just starting to get back out and play more gigs after nearly a year of silence. Many didn’t know it yet, but his latest album Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven was already brewing in the Kentucky native’s mind.

It’s unclear if Tyler Childers had “The Greatest Story Ever Told” in his setlist before his two-night engagement with Bob Weir. However, we do know that it is part of his eclectic live shows. Notably, he performed the song during his appearance at Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic in 2022.

Tyler Childers Prepares for Spring 2023 Tour

If you want to hear Tyler Childers live, you’re in luck. He’s kicking off his Send in the Hounds tour in April. Childers is also offering face-value tickets for the stops on the upcoming tour. CashorTrade has all of the information on those tickets.