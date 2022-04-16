LISTEN: Willie Nelson Teams Up With Singer-Songwriter Tami Neilson for ‘Beyond the Stars’ Duet

If you haven’t heard it yet, the duet of Willie Nelson and Tami Neilson on the song “Beyond the Stars” is country music gold. And an absolute tear-jerker.

Neilson wrote the song after her father’s death. However, since she wrote it, it has taken on a new life and a new meaning. Teaming up with Nelson on the song, the contrast in their vocals makes for an emotional and at times chilling tune.

The song, inspired by Neilson’s grief over missing her father and wanting to see him again, taps into the emotions many of us go through after losing a loved one. Feelings of loneliness, longing, and helplessness. In the song, Nelson takes the role of the father in the lyrics. Listen to Beyond the Stars for yourself below:

‘Beyond the Stars’ Music Video: Featuring Willie Nelson and Tami Neilson’s Brother

As always, Willie Nelson plays his trusty guitar Trigger. It’s a distinct sound that cannot be recreated, not in a million years. Neilson plucks at her guitar for a Spanish feel all while the video is set at the Luck, TX ranch. Over the years, Willie has hosted many shows, benefits, concerts, and more at his ranch.

“This song was written about the loss of my dad,” Neilson said in a statement. “But with the loss of Willie’s beloved sister Bobbie the week before Luck Reunion, it took on even more meaning to perform it with Willie, and I really wanted to honor her as well.”

Also worth noting, Tami’s brother, Jay Neilson, makes an appearance in the music video. In their younger days, Tami and Jay were part of a family band. They grew up around performing and touring with legends like Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, and Kitty Wells, per Saving Country Music.

What I love the most about this duet is how rare both of these talents are. Nelson is known for being a prolific songwriter and has recorded close to 100 albums. Meanwhile, Neilson, the Canadian-born, New Zealand-based singer has been blazing her own trail for years.

Willie Nelson Collab Will Be on Tami Neilson’s New Album

When it comes out, Kingmaker will be Tami Neilson’s fifth studio album. Needless to say, having Willie Nelson on it won’t hurt. Other than her single “Beyond the Stars,” there hasn’t been much info released as of yet about the new album. But, if she continues releasing gripping tracks and teaming up with legends like Willie, then it’s fair to say the sky is the limit.

As for her previous releases, her 2020 album CHICKABOOM! found success. She has also won numerous awards in New Zealand for her music.