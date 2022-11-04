LISTEN: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Covers ‘Ride Me Down Easy’ for Upcoming Billy Joe Shaver Tribute Album

Yellowstone fans know Ryan Bingham as Walker. Often, you’ll see Walker picking up his six-string and singing a song or two. Most fans know that his music-making on the show isn’t just TV magic. Long before he landed a role on one of the biggest shows in history, Bingham was writing songs, cutting records, and burning up the highway. Ryan has also paid tribute to Billy Joe Shaver several times over the years. A quick search sees the singer-songwriter-actor covering gems like “I’ve Been to Georgia on a Fast Train” and “Live Forever” among others.

Recently, Ryan Bingham added a song to the upcoming Shaver Tribute album. Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver touches down next Friday. Today, we got the final preview of the album and it sees Bingham teaming up with Nikki Lane for a rousing rendition of “Ride Me Down Easy.”

Ryan Bingham & Nikki Lane Tribute Billy Joe Shaver

Listen to Ryan Bingham team up with Nikki Lane to pay tribute to one of the greatest songwriters to ever walk the earth. Listen to their rendition of “Ride Me Down Easy” below.

In this rocking take on the Billy Joe Shaver classic Ryan Bingham takes lead vocals with Nikki Lane singing backup. Bingham’s Southwestern drawl meshes with Lane’s Appalachian twang and creates a sound that fits this tune like a glove.

“Ride Me Down Easy”

Billy Joe Shaver penned “Ride Me Down Easy” in the early seventies, but wasn’t the first to record it. Country great Bobby Bare took the song to number 11 on the Billboard country chart in 1973. That same year, Waylon Jennings included it on his iconic Outlaw Country record Honky Tonk Heroes.

Since then, countless country artists have lent their voices to this tune. Notably, Lee Ann Womack and David Allen Coe have both covered it. Additionally, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson teamed up with Shaver to record a version of the song under the title “Easy Come Easy Go.” So, Ryan Bingham and Nikki Lane are in good company here.

Ryan Bingham & Country Icons Pay Tribute to Shaver

Speaking of good company, the list of artists on the upcoming Billy Joe Shaver tribute album reads like a who’s who of country music. Willie Nelson, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Amanda Shires, Steve Earle, and more will appear on the record.

Tracklist