LISTEN: Zach Bryan Teases Unreleased Track in New Post

Zach Bryan is churning out a song a day at this point. At least. And that’s all we know about. Maybe he’s writing a dozen a day and only giving us the best one. The “Something in the Orange” singer posted yet another tease for a track that hasn’t been formally released to Twitter. Check out the clip below.

no I didn’t plan this I’m just going as far as the wind blows pic.twitter.com/ApCOMCS0cW — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) October 21, 2022

“no I didn’t this I’m just going as far as the wind blows,” Zach Bryan captioned the post.

This time, it’s not just a voice memo, though. The clip is accompanied with some behind-the-scenes tour footage.

Zach Bryan had a lot of fun on Twitter with fans on Thursday, and it began when one complained about outrageous secondhand tickets to his concerts. The 26-year-old Navy veteran called for Ticketmaster to be shut down.

can someone shut down Ticketmaster yet — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) October 21, 2022

After a lot of back-and-forth, one fan chimed in with words that he joked would be the next album title.

next album name https://t.co/JoSU9VmH9h — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) October 21, 2022

And that led to an “official” album cover.

got the cover pic.twitter.com/DWuzl5ql7w — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) October 21, 2022

He had a lot of fun with the bit in the wee hours. He returned to the original notion along the way, suggesting that, “if we get enough people behind it I think we could do it.” Then, another fan offered up a re-imagined version of the new “record.”

ALL MY HOMIES HATE TICKETMASTER (LIVE AT RED ROCKS) — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) October 21, 2022

By the end of the exchange, he was convinced that the movement that he spearheaded had worked.

we did it pic.twitter.com/QdSVi6WvlI — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) October 21, 2022

“Something in the Orange” finally went to mainstream country radio this month. And it’s already beginning to get rotation. It’s strange hearing Zach Bryan wedged between Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert, but it’s overdue. The track just received platinum certification from the RIAA. Meanwhile, American Heartbreak was certified gold.

Zach Bryan’s Relentless Pace

Zach Bryan released American Heartbreak in May, and about a month later, he dropped a brand new nine-track EP titled Summertime Blues. That’s 43 studio tracks in about four weeks, give or take.

Since then, he’s dropped a few more studio singles. “Run, Run, Run,” “‘Til Brooklyn” and “Starved” have each dropped since the EP. If Zach Bryan has accomplished nothing else, he has completely changed the way studios must consider the way their artists approach new material. And while that’s been happening for a few years across all of music, it hasn’t been happening at this pace.

He remains on tour for a bit longer. Next up is a date at The Warfield in San Francisco, Calif. on Saturday, October 22. He heads to Seattle before rolling into Red Rocks for a sold out show on November 3. His final date of the year is at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego on November 11. He’s already lining up dates for the new year, including a return to the Windy City Smokeout next summer. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.