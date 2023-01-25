Little Big Town Announces 2023 Dates For ‘Friends of Mine’ Tour

On Wednesday (January 25th), country music group Little Big Town took to Instagram to announce the dates for their 2023 Friends of Mine tour.

In their latest social media post, the bandmates declared they have “been dying to share” the exciting news about the tour. “Beyond excited to bring our ‘Friends of Mine’ tour to a city near you,” the group shared. The group also revealed that presale tickets for the tour will start on Tuesday (January 31st). General sales are kicking off on February 3rd.

Little Big Town will kick off its Friends of Mine tour on April 13th in Birmingham, Alabama. Among the tour’s stops include Columbia, South Carolina; Park City, Kansas; and Santa Barbara, California. It will end on July 16th at the Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

According to iHeart Radio, the Friends of Mine tour will kick off a little more than six months after Little Big Town released its 10th studio album, Mr. Sun. In a statement, bandmate Kimberly Schlapman stated that she hopes and prays she hopes the band’s fans relate to the album.

“It just means everything to us when fans come up and say that song got me through this moment in my life or that song means everything to me or we had that song at my wedding,” Schlapman stated. She then noted that the recognition means that all the work and time put into the record was worth it. “It means that it’s also someone else’s story and it’s just the biggest compliment.”

Little Big Town Says They Are ‘Always Looking Ahead’ When It Comes to the Group’s Success

While speaking to Billboard in September 2022, Little Big Town bandmates chat about how they continue to have such a successful music career after two decades of being together.

“We’ve had such an epic time of creating over the last 20 years,” Karen Fairchild stated. She and her husband Jimi Westbrook has been playing Schlapman and Philip Sweet for 20 years. “And [we’ve had] the opportunity to do so many things that I don’t think we would have ever been able to dream up.”

Fairchild also stated that every year she wonders if the group hasn’t done something. “I know there are things that are around the corner, so I think we’re always looking ahead.”

Schlapman then said that the goal of the Mr. Sun album was to thank fans and lift everyone up. She then praised the album’s closing track Friends of Mine. “And our plan now is to just end every show with that song as we send each other off for the night, until the next time we meet again.”