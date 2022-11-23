Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman Was in ‘Instant Love’ With Adopted Daughter

Little Big Town singer Kimberly Schlapman says she and her husband felt “instant love” for her adoptive daughter who came to them as a “Christmas miracle” in 2017.

The Grammy-winning country music singer shared the story of five-year-old Dolly Grace during the 24th Annual A Home For The Holiday in LA on Nov. 20. The event celebrates people who chose to build their families through adoption.

“I was just thinking about the love for my adopted child,” she told E! News. “It is identical to the love I have for my biological child. There is no difference. The love came instantly, as soon as we laid our eyes on her. My husband and I, we fell immediately in love with her.”

“That’s really all these children need, the children who need foster care and adoption,” she continued. “They just need love! A family who wants them and cares for them and makes them their own, that’s all they need. There’s so many out there.”

Kimberly and her husband, Steve Schlapman, started exploring the option after unsuccessfully trying to have a second child for years. When the couple’s biological child, Daisy Pearl, was 4, she “started begging for a sibling.” But getting pregnant proved to be more difficult than they imagined.

“We did all the medical things, the artificial insemination at first, and then in vitro fertilization as we got more serious,” the Little Big Town songstress told PEOPLE in 2021.

The Little Big Town Singer Believes She Was Meant to Adopt

After several heartbreaks, the couple realized that maybe they weren’t meant to have a second biological baby. Instead, there was already a child out there who needed a loving home.

“We lost the first in vitro. We lost the second one,” she continued. “And then my husband and I just one day looked at each other and said, ‘maybe God’s telling us it’s time to adopt.’”

The family finally got their wish in 2017. That January, Kimberly announced to her fans that she had adopted Dolly. And the process started when she got a text about the baby girl during the holidays.

The experience inspired the Little Big Town frontwoman to write her debut children’s book, A Dolly For Christmas, three years later. The story shares the tale of her now 14-year-old daughter’s dream of having a brother or sister so bad that she asked Santa to make it come true.

“[Dolly] is our absolute Christmas miracle,” Kimberly told People in a 2020 interview. “I think that faith is what got us through all the disappointments—and our love, our huge family bond, and the love we have for each other.”