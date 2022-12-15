Little Big Town Reveal First Look at Performance on ‘A Home for the Holidays’

Every year, CBS presents A Home for the Holidays. The heartwarming special brings awareness to children across the country in foster care who are waiting for adoption. The show features musical performances alongside foster care adoption stories. This year, Little Big Town, Andy Grammer, Gloria Estefan, and more will take the stage during the special.

CBS prerecorded the special this year. As a result, they’re able to share a sneak peek of the show. You can see Little Big Town share some heartfelt words before performing their song “Rich Man” in the video below.

Little Big Town’s Connection to A Home for the Holidays

Little Big Town isn’t just performing at the 24th annual A Home for the Holidays. One of the members of the hitmaking country group has had their life changed for the better by adopting a child. So, appearing on this program is special for the group.

Before getting into the song, Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman revealed why being part of the special is so important to her. “I have also experienced the joys of adoption. Five years ago, our prayers were answered when our beautiful daughter Dolly joined our family. She has enriched our lives and we feel blessed in ways that we could have never imagined.”

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild added, “That’s what this show is all about – gratitude for our families and those we love.” Jimi Westbrook continued the sentiment. “They are our home no matter where we are. This song is about the things that truly matter.”

A Home for the Holidays

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption in partnership with the Children’s Action Network pitched the idea of A Home for the Holidays to CBS over two decades ago. According to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption website, the special shares, “the stories of amazing families brought together through foster care adoption.” Over the years, the special has inspired thousands of people to seek more information about adopting foster children.

The 24th annual A Home for the Holidays will feature performances from Little Big Town, Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, and David Foster & Kat McPhee. Additionally, Estefan will host the event. Recorded at The Grove in Los Angeles, the special will also introduce viewers to four very special families. The Pitt family, the Gilmore family, the Phoenix family, and the Henderson family all have heartwarming foster care adoption stories to share with the world.

You can watch Little Big Town, Gloria Estefan, and all of the heartwarming magic of A Home for the Holidays at 9 PM Eastern and Pacific on Friday, December 23. The broadcast will air exclusively on CBS. Then, it will be available to stream on-demand via Paramount+