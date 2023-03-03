Logan Halstead Announces Debut Album ‘Dark Black Coal,’ Calls It ‘A Little Collection to Get My Feet Wet’

For the past few years, Logan Halstead has made a name for himself in the independent country world by releasing songs on YouTube. Tracks like “Dark Black Coal” and “Far from Here” kept listeners coming back. They also left many freshly-converted fans wondering when he would release an album. Today, after a long wait, we got the answer.

Logan Halstead’s debut full-length Dark Black Coal will drop on May 5th via Thirty Tigers. Today, he released “Kentucky Sky” as the lead single from the project. Check it out below.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Those familiar with Halstead’s work will get exactly what they’re looking for. His writing paints a vivid picture and his voice gives the lyrics an emotional weight that you’ll feel in your chest. The acoustic guitar and fiddle lay the perfect backdrop for the slow tune full of love and longing.

“I was picking around in the kitchen looking out the window and saw two cardinals playing on the fence out back,” Halstead said of his inspiration for the song in a press release. “I thought back to a summer in Crittenden, Kentucky, where there were rolling hills and cow pastures. It seemed like the sun never wanted to set there. That’s how I came up with the title.”

Logan Halstead Discusses Dark Black Coal

After hearing Logan Halstead’s music, many are surprised to learn that he’s so young. The kind of world-wariness and lived-in wisdom in his songs usually come from much older artists. However, he penned the album’s title track when he was only 15. That song, and the others he’s released – either on YouTube or through OurVinyl – helped him catch the ear of producer Lawrence Rothman. And, at just 18, the young man from the hollers of West Virginia stepped into Nashville’s Sound Emporium to cut his first full-length.

“It was great,” he said of the recording process in a brief phone interview earlier today. “Lawrence Rothman produced it and they just let me be myself.”

“It was a little overwhelming at first, obviously, for an 18-year-old kid from West Virginia to be walking into such a great Nashville studio like that. But, everything went great. I didn’t have too much pressure on me. I was just ready to get the songs off.”

Halstead has been sitting on some of those songs for a few years. He penned nine of the eleven tracks on Dark Black Coal. Then, chose to add covers of Richard Thompson’s “1952 Vincent Black Shadow” and “The Flood” by Cole Chaney to the album.

As a fan of both Chaney and Halstead, I had to know why Logan decided to cover “The Flood” on his debut.

“Really man, that was one of Cole’s ideas,” he said. “We’ve been good buddies for a while. So, we had done it live a few times and I love to cover it. We needed another song for the record and Cole hit me up out of the blue – I didn’t even ask him about it. He was like, ‘Hey man, you should do that. You should put that on the record.’ So, that was really cool.”

The Stars Aligned

After cutting the album, Logan Halstead sat on it until the right opportunity presented itself. “We had it for a while,” he said of the album. “We got a few offers and got a few opportunities and we found Thirty Tigers. Everything was great working with them and I got the opportunity to go out and record these songs.”

About the collection as a whole, Halstead says, “It’s just a little collection to get my feet wet. My first few songs.” It sounds like there’s plenty more to where this came from.

Dark Black Coal

The album hits shelves and streaming platforms on May 5th. You can pre-order a copy or pre-save it on your platform of choice today. Currently, “Good Ol’ Boys with Bad Names” and “Kentucky Sky” are available to stream.

With young artists like Logan Halstead around, it’s safe to say that the future of country music is in good hands.

Tracklist