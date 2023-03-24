Logan Halstead Delivers Haunting New Track ‘Coal River’ Ahead of His Debut Album

Appalachian songwriter Logan Halstead has been making a name for himself in the country music world in the last couple of years. When listening to his music, it’s hard to believe that he’s only 19 years old. It’s even harder to believe that he started writing songs like “Dark Black Coal” before he was old enough to drive. His songcraft and lived experience rival that of men twice his age. Today, he highlights the old-soul feel of his music with “Coal River.”

If you’ve been listening to Logan Halstead for a while, you may be itching for a stripped-down version of the new track. You’re in luck. He released a solo acoustic video for “Coal River” today as well.

“Coal River” is the third single from Halstead’s upcoming debut album Dark Black Coal. That collection will hit shelves and streaming services on May 5th. Pre-orders for the album are available now. Long-time listeners have a good idea of what to expect from the record. For the uninitiated, there are plenty of videos showcasing Logan’s talent floating around the internet. Additionally, you can stream the album versions of “Good Ol’ Boys with Bad Names” and “Kentucky Sky” right now.

Logan Halstead Discusses “Coal River”

“’Coal River’ is a sort of ballad I wrote about Boone County, and it relates all around Appalachia,” Logan Halstead says of the song. “For generations, our families have gave their life to the mines. It ties in with ‘Dark Black Coal’ as a warning call to all the kids like me,” he added.

Lines like “Minin’ coal ain’t no way to make a life. / And I can’t feed the hunger of three kids and a wife. / Now the hollers are empty and the company’s left town. / And there ain’t no more mountains for Coal River to bend around,” embody Halstead’s dire warning.

Dark Black Coal Tracklist

Logan Halstead wrote nine of the eleven songs on his debut album. He also added covers of Richard Thompson’s “1952 Vincent Black Lightning” and Cole Chaney’s “The Flood” to the list.

Good ol’ Boys with Bad Names The Flood (Cole Chaney) Man’s Gotta Eat Dark Black Coal Mountain Queen Kentucky Sky Coal River Far From Here 1952 Vincent Black Lightning (Richard Thompson) Uneven Ground Bluefoot

Logan Halstead on the Road

If you’d like to see Logan Halstead work his magic live, you’re in luck. There are several dates left on his current tour. Check them out below. Then, head to his website for tickets and more information.