LOOK: Ashley McBryde Adds to Her Tattoo Collection With Some Brand New Ink

Ashley McBryde has one of the most impressive tattoo collections in the business. She’s adding more, and she brought a couple of friends along for the journey. Check out photos and video that she shared in the post below.

“It was time. Time to go see Nancy Miller again. It’d been far too long. Chris and Dayna also had things they needed to ink about. I’ll post my pieces when that thigh heals up. Always a pleasure having work done by Nancy. She’s just the best,” Ashley McBryde captioned the post.

Nancy Miller’s private studio is located in North Little Rock, Arkansas. So if you want to get your ink from “the best,” that’s the spot. It’s difficult to make out what Ashley may have had tattooed on her, but she’ll give us an update soon.

Ashley McBryde has been visiting her home state a lot lately, even while on the road. She and her mom have been a big hit on TikTok, singing songs from her youth together. They recently did a version of a Chet Atkins gospel song. They also did a version of “The Ding Dong Song” by Williams and Ree. She took a hiatus from the road earlier this year after exhaustive touring. But she’s back at it, and happened to be passing through her home state. May as well get some new ink while you’re in town, right?

Ashley McBryde on the Road in 2022

The post comes just before she heads to Oklahoma, so it seems like it was a quick stop. She’s at the Outside City Limits Music Festival at Tumbleweed Dance Hall and Concert Arena in Stillwater on Saturday. She has a couple more festivals on the schedule as summer winds down. The next stop is BeachLife Ranch in Redondo Beach, Calif. on September 17. Then it’s off to the Kern County Fairgrounds in Bakersfield on September 28.

She has a string of headlining dates in the Northwest later in September and into October. That starts with a show at The Wilma in Missoula, Mont. on September 30. Tigerlily supports on that run. She’ll sweep through the South in October. That run kicks off with the Georgia Mountain Fall Music Festival at Anderson Music Hall in Hiawassee, Ga. on October 15. Pillbox Patti supports on that one. She’s also part of that massive lineup down in Kissimmee at Country Thunder Florida. The show is on October 21 and it also includes Chris Young, Chase Rice, Morgan Wallen, Tracy Lawrence and Jason Aldean among others. She wraps her year in Augusta, Ga. on October 22. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.