LOOK: Carrie Underwood Brings the Whole Family Along for Incredible NASA Tour in Houston

Carrie Underwood recently took a break from her Denim & Rhinestone tour to explore NASA’s Texas headquarters with her family.

The tour brought the country music star to Austin and Houston this week, which meant she was right next to Two Independence Square, which is the site of the administration’s main operations.

With a free day before her next stop in New Orleans, the singer’s husband, Mike Fisher, and two sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, flew out to meet her for a fun and educational vacation.

While there, some NASA team members gave Underwood’s family a VIP experience. They walked through actual rocket ships, stood in mission control, and talked to some astronauts who are currently in the cosmos.

Once Underwood headed home, she posted some photos from the trip on Instagram and sent a thank you to everyone who gave her and her family lasting memories.

“Had the best day @nasa talking to astronauts in space, driving moon rovers, checking out space station replicas, and meeting some really cool people! Thanks to @astro_kimbrough and everyone there for showing us around and being so sweet to my boys (who may just end up being future astronauts)!!!” she wrote.

Carrie Underwood is Embarking on Her First Tour Without Her Children

The mini-vacation will be one of many that Carrie Underwood’s family will take as she carries out her five-month event.

Carrie Underwood has only traveled for tours a few times since becoming a mother. And she was always able to bring her boys along. But this year, both are in school, so she and Fisher decided that they needed to stick with their routines in Nashville, TN.

To make sure she doesn’t miss them for too long, her crew scheduled plenty of short breaks between sets. That way, her family can fly out to meet her, or she can head back for long weekends at her home.

“They’ll be out to visit. This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day,” she told the Today Show.

Underwood shared that the boys are adjusting well to their routines. But her eldest is starting to realize that his life is quite different from his friends’.

“I feel like, Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it’s not normal,” she continued. “He’ll go to school and someone will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night.’ He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.”