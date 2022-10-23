LOOK: Carrie Underwood Celebrates ‘Epic’ Night in Chicago with Stunning Photos

Carrie Underwood took her glittery Denim and Rhinestones Tour to Chicago, Saturday. And the country music superstar tossed out some high-power adjectives to describe the experience.

“EPIC” she wrote on Instagram. ” You guys sang every word! Seriously…incredible!!!” And Carrie Underwood then used the hash tags #Fringe #fire and #ILoveMyJob.

Underwood posted a gallery of 10 shots from her Saturday night. Flip through them all and notice she’s wearing a different outfit in each photo. ‘Cause when Carrie Underwood goes on tour, it’s as much glitzy show as it is song fest. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

Carrie Underwood kicked off her 43-city tour last week in Greenville, S.C. She finished off her first week at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, outside Chicago, Saturday night. There’s hardly a moment to take a breath. Underwood performs in Milwaukee tonight, then heads for Minneapolis, Grand Forks, N.D., then finishes off October with a Halloween songfest in Tulsa, Okla. Her two young sons are in Nashville with her husband.

This is her first tour since 2019. Earlier this year, Underwood did her Las Vegas residency. And that residency added even more flash to her show. If you watch Underwood doing her Denim and Rhinestones stint, you’ll see her perform aerial stunts. Those are holdovers from Vegas. She flies from the main platform to a secondary stage in the auditorium each night.

“We dabbled a bit (in the aerials) for the CMT Awards,” Carrie Underwood told the Chicago Sun Times. “And I was like, how can we implement something else in our show? I love (secondary) stages (at the back of the venue) because I enjoy seeing everyone rather than just feeling their presence. I had to get back there somehow, so I might as well fly!”

Fellow country star Jimmie Allen opens for Underwood on tour. And he joins her for a song in one of her sets. Then when she takes over, she gives a very engaging show that’s not just country tunes. She does rock-and-roll drum solo and then ends the evening with Welcome to the Jungle, giving a nod to head-banging Guns ‘N Roses.

Carrie Underwood told the Sun-Times of her Guns N’ Roses moment:

“It’s for sure a definite favorite. And we’ve covered them throughout my career. But being around them (at Stagecoach) … I feel like I’ve been working up to “Welcome to the Jungle” for a while. I figured if I’m going to do (the song), let’s do it now. That’s my super-selfish moment in the show — it’s all mine and for me!”