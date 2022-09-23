LOOK: Carrie Underwood Gives First Look at Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour

Carrie Underwood is getting ready to launch the ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ tour. The full production took a while to arrive. She did a big round of press following the release. And she took the press tour to the United Kingdom where she joined her pals in Guns N’ Roses for a couple of dates. While she was not touring this summer, she stayed busy. But now, it’s time to get back to business. And the “Ghost Story” singer is giving us a sneak peak at rehearsals for the tour. Check out the photo that she shared below.

“The gang’s all here. Are you ready?” she captioned the photo.

It’s a big, open stage. It looks like she’ll be front and center when it kicks off in October.

Ahead of the tour, she’s paid tribute to heroes and country music icons. First, it was Barbara Mandrell at the Grand Ole Opry. Carrie Underwood helped celebrate the 55th anniversary of Mandrell’s induction into the show that made country music famous. Then, she joined the CMT Giants: Vince Gill celebration. Both Carrie Underwood and Gill are from Oklahoma, and she recalled that as she spoke about his influence.

“He’s an Okie boy, and I’m from Oklahoma,” she recalled at the ceremony. “I feel like getting to grow up and see him and other artists like him that were from a little bit down the road go on to live the dream that I wanted to someday maybe have was just super inspiring.”

She’s been a fan of Vince Gill’s for so long, she was singing his songs to her baby.

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Era is Here

The wait is finally over. After a summer filled with awards show appearances, tribute shows and festival dates, it’s time for the real thing. Carrie Underwood will launch her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ tour in Greenville, S.C. on October 15 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It’s a massive trek that stretches into March of 2023. She’ll take a break for the holidays, but she’ll hit most every part of America over the run.

Carrie Underwood hits several legendary arenas along the way. She’s at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. on October 20. There’s a stop at the Moody Center in Austin, Tex. on November 2. She’s also at TD Garden in Boston, Madison Square Garden in New York City and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. There’s a massive homecoming date at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 1. It wraps on March 17 in Seattle. And she’s taking Jimmie Allen along as support for all dates. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information for each at her website.