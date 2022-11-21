LOOK: Carrie Underwood Has Fans Going Crazy With These Pics From the AMAs

Surely, country superstar Carrie Underwood will be on the best-dressed list after the fashionistas scrutinize the red carpet looks of the AMAs.

Underwood showed up for the awards ceremony wearing a delicate silver, pink and gold gown. She wore her blonde hair parted on the side and in thick waves. And the dress had an abrupt slit that showed off her left leg from the upper thigh to her toes. Fans covet Underwood’s legs. She exercises hard for them, which is why they were trending on social media after fans caught a look of the AMA red carpet.

Carrie Underwood shared a photo gallery to show off her AMA look: “Happy to be on the red carpet at the AMAs!!! Can’t wait to perform!!!” She then listed who helped style her look and made Underwood so glowingly gorgeous.

The dress is from Tony Ward Couture. Here’s how his social media account described Carrie Underwood’s AMA look. “Rendered in vivid hues of multi-colored Charleston embroidered dress.”

The AMAs mostly focus on pop music, but the show does have categories for country music artists. Carrie Underwood received nominations in two AMA categories. She contended with Lainey Wilson, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Taylor Swift for Favorite Female Country Artist. And Underwood was up for country album of the year against Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes and Swift.

And although Swift switched to pop music years ago, she brought home two AMA awards to go along with the other trophies she won. The AMAs were a Taylor Swift party. Her same retooled album won for both country and pop.

Carrie Underwood also turned in a stunning performance at the AMAs as she promoted her new album “Denim and Rhinestones.” She began incorporating acrobatics into her act while she was performing in Vegas. So now she likes to pull out those stunts on stage. On Sunday. she sang “Crazy Angels.”

Carrie Underwood performed Sunday at the AMAs. (ABC.)

Underwood floated above the stage in a geometric sphere. And the outfit she selected also was stunning. She wore a pink, silver, black and blue catsuit. And there was no need for shoes as she showed off her moves, all while singing her song.

Emma Trask styled the Carrie Underwood outfits for the AMAs. She also was Underwood’s stylist for her Vegas residency. Underwood, in an interview with People, described what she wanted Trask to do for her performance wardrobe. She asked for “glitz and glamour of Vegas with the iconic style women of country have rocked for years.”

She definitely got all that and more Sunday night.