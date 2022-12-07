LOOK: Carrie Underwood Stuns on People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood changed up her look Tuesday night. Normally, the country music superstar wears ethereal ball gowns as she walks a major red carpet. But for the People’s Choice Award. she gave us tailored sophistication.

Underwood opted for a black suit adorned with silver and gold crystal flowers. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of gold stilettos. The 39-year-old looked oh-so-chic and comfortably festive. Thom Brown designed the suit.

Carrie Underwood can definitely shoot whiskey in this #PCAs look. pic.twitter.com/wcFRvqzQmH — E! News (@enews) December 7, 2022

Underwood appeared at the People’s Choice Awards not to show off her fashion taste. Rather, she was up for a major award — Country Artist of the Year. Actual fans select these awards. Voting occurred from Oct. 26 through Nov. 9. The show featured all sorts of entertainment categories covering movies, television and music.

Eight country stars were up for the genre’s entertainer of the year. Besides Underwood, others nominated were Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen and Thomas Rhett.

Carrie Underwood Won Her 10th PCA Honor

And the winner? Carrie Underwood. Amy Poehler presented the award to the 39-year-old Oklahoma native. It’s the 10th PCA trophy for Underwood.

“So, who was it? Who was the murderer? Who should I accuse?” Underwood teased as she accepted the honor. “This award, well this whole night, is all about the fans. I certainly have just the most incredible fans. You guys have supported me for many years, especially out on the road this year. Thank you, guys, so much for all the love. What a wonderful early Christmas present. I can’t thank you enough. God bless.”

Carrie Underwood wasn’t the only country queen who stood out on the People’s Choice stage. Shania Twain won the Music Icon award.

Carrie Underwood accepted country artist of of the year award from Amy Poehler. (Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)

It’s been a huge year for Underwood. In June, she released her first country album since 2018. And “Denim & Rhinestones” had a retro vibe to it, harkening back to Underwood’s early years.

“It’s got a lot of vintage sparkle,” Underwood told Billboard in an interview to preview the new album.

“It’s not solidly throwback, but we have a couple of songs that are a little more ’70s feel and some that are in the ’80s pop world and some ’90s rock stuff, and obviously country. But we wanted to have music that was fun and felt good.”

Fans thought it definitely was a fun album. Underwood played to packed arenas this fall before ending her 2022 portion of the tour before Thanksgiving. She’ll return to the road in early February. Jimmie Allen is opening for her.

On Dec. 1, Underwood also announced a return to Las Vegas. She’ll continue her “Reflection” residency starting in June. Tickets go on sale, Friday (Dec. 9).