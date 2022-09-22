LOOK: Darius Rucker Reflects on His ‘Cannon’ of an Arm in Throwback Pic From His Football Days

Darius Rucker is a huge football fan. The Miami Dolphins make him cry, after all. And his South Carolina Gamecocks are going to make him cry when his bold preseason college football predictions inevitably come up short. But it seems the “Beers & Sunshine” singer had an aspiring football career of his own before Hootie & the Blowfish had one of the highest selling albums of all time. Check out his comments on a photo shared by the Pro Football Hall of Fame below.

Arm was a cannon!!! Hahhahahhahahahhahhahahaahha https://t.co/Hrw8GmxoAt — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) September 22, 2022

“The person in this photo went on to become famous, but not as a football player. The football player in this photo is [blank],” the Pro Football Hall of Fame captioned their photo.

“Arm was a cannon!!! Hahahahahahahahahahaha,” Darius Rucker quote tweeted the photo of his youth football days.

Folks have been digging up tons of old photos of Darius Rucker lately. The 56-year-old recently claimed that he “doesn’t do jerseys,” and a follower unearthed a photo of him wearing a Dolphins jersey during an old performance. He got in on the fun himself by sharing an old photo of him with legendary Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.

There’s new music coming from Darius Rucker. He joined Chapel Hart for the America’s Got Talent season finale. But long before he joined the Mississippi trio on television for the reality competition, he knew the girls. In fact, he’d already recorded a track with them for his forthcoming record. The track is titled “Ol’ Church Hymn” and it arrives on September 30. There’s no word yet on when the full-length album will arrive. His last full-length was When Was the Last Time in 2017. Since then, he’s opted for single releases.

Darius Rucker is Heading Home to Host a Festival

In October, Darius Rucker returns to Charleston, S.C. for the inaugural Riverfront Festival. It’s a festival that he curated for his hometown, and it’s heavy on South Carolina flavor. It’s going down on October 8 & 9, and it also includes fellow South Carolinians SUSTO, Nikki Lane and the legendary Blue Dogs. The bill also includes Charley Crockett, a headlining set from Brothers Osborne. Jimmie Allen is there, too.

His next stop is at The Sandbar at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas on October 2. So he’ll have some time this weekend to watch his Gamecocks win a game against Charlotte and his Dolphins try to upset the Bills. He steps into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry on October 22. He gets the band back together for HootieFest: The Big Splash in January. It’s a four day festival in Mexico that features many other similar 90s alternative acts like Barenaked Ladies and Sister Hazel. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.