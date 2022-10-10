LOOK: ERNEST Posts Epic Shots From Arlington Show He Dedicated to HARDY

ERNEST stepped in for HARDY on a few dates that the latter had to postpone after a bus accident earlier this month near Bristol, Tenn. HARDY was released from the hospital, but he sustained “significant injuries.” His bus driver spent several days in medical care. A couple of those dates were opening for Morgan Wallen. The most recent was at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex., the home of the Texas Rangers. ERNEST posted photos from the night to his Instagram and dedicated the show to his longtime friend and songwriting partner. Check out the post below.

“Arlington was insane. Thanks for havin me…I dedicate my set to HARDY,” he captioned the series of photos.

ERNEST and HARDY wrote several of Morgan Wallen’s biggest hits. ERNEST also invited Wallen to guest on his own “Flower Shops.” At the ACM Honors held in August, ERNEST and HARDY performed a medley of tracks that they co-wrote for Wallen. The medley included versions of “More Than My Hometown,” “Wasted on You” and “Sand in My Boots.”The performance was a tribute to Wallen, who earned the ACM Milestone Award. That honor is given to a country artist that reached an “unprecedented achievement” in the past year. Dangerous: The Double Album spent more than one full year atop the country charts.

Miranda Lambert took home the Triple Crown Award at the event. Shania Twain was bestowed the ACM Poet’s Award. And Chris Stapleton won the Spirit Award. The entire awards presentation and all of the performances are available to stream on Hulu.

ERNEST on the Road in 2022

ERNEST is back to his own tour dates now. HARDY is scheduled to appear with him on October 13 in Columbus, Ohio. For now, that date remains on the calendar. Then, ERNEST is of to the GoldenSky Festival in Sacramento, Calif. on October 16. He’ll hit the Georgia Rodeo on October 21 and the Auburn Rodeo in Alabama on October 22. Riley Green appears with ERNEST at both stops.

Then, he’s back to the ‘Sucker for Small Towns’ Tour. The next one of those dates is in Stateboro, Ga. on November 3. Those dates roll across the South, hitting Alabama, Mississippi and South Carolina. There are a couple of Midwest dates to wrap, including a stop in Chicago. It wraps in Peoria, Ill. on November 19. Jake Worthington supports on all of those dates. Check out the tour and get ticket information for each stop at ERNEST’s website.

Meanwhile, HARDY’s dates say that he resumes on December 1. His own site doesn’t list the Columbus date with ERNEST. His own dates pick up in Athens, Ga. and he’s at it throughout December before wrapping with three dates in Greenville, South Carolina. Check out his schedule and get ticket information for all dates at his website.