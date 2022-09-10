LOOK: Garth Brooks Rocks Ireland Concert, Posts Absolutely Epic Photo

Country star Garth Brooks headed to Ireland for a concert. Afterwards, he shared an awesome photo to Twitter that has fans in awe.

Brooks took to Twitter to share the picture. He captioned it: “I’ve dreamed about this night… IRELAND, you were even better than my dreams! I’m in LOVE with YOU!!!! g.”

I’ve dreamed about this night… IRELAND, you were even better than my dreams! I’m in LOVE with YOU 🇮🇪 !!!! g pic.twitter.com/9Wq8i7AW5h — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) September 9, 2022

Fans loved the photo. One fan quote-tweeted it, saying: “Man you know they were all PARTYING.”

Another said: “Was absolutely amazing!!! Once in a lifetime opportunity I never thought I’d see!”

Brooks was in Ireland for five shows. There were a lot of rules and guidelines that both Brooks and his fans had to follow for the shows. For example, fans are not allowed to line up early. Since the venue is in a residential area, they wanted fans to “respect the privacy of the residents and businesses in the local community.”

Additionally, public transport will pick up concertgoers within walking distance from the venue, which was a guideline fans appreciated as they didn’t have to drive and park at the venue.

Fans also got to experience a pop-up shop. Brooks tweeted about it, saying: “Have you visited the GARTH POP UP STORE? Stop by, get ready for the show & post YOUR pictures with #GARTHinIRELAND -Team Garth.”

Have you visited the GARTH POP UP STORE? Stop by, get ready for the show & post YOUR pictures with #GARTHinIRELAND 🇮🇪 -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/V24tP6zHSh — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) September 9, 2022

Many fans shared photos and their experiences with spending a little more than they should at the pop-up store. One fan said: “Just spent €150 on merch. Could’ve spent more – the shirts & tees are awesome. Can’t wait to see you tomorrow.”

Garth Brooks to Appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show Next Week

Brooks guest stars in an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show this upcoming Monday. Singer and former American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson has her own talk show, and fans are ready for Brooks’ appearance.

The official Twitter page for the show teased it, writing: “SNEAK PEEK! Who’s ready for songs and stories with @GarthBrooks?! Tune in MONDAY September 12.”

The clip features Clarkson and Brooks talking about coming back during the pandemic.

“We did the Comeback Tour 14 through 18, and then started the same tour in 19, and then the pandemic shut us down twice,” Brooks shares in the clip. “People were very sweet, and each time they came back they came back in greater numbers than there first were there. I think what people love about touring that it’s back now, I think people are finally where they belong, and that’s together again.”

SNEAK PEEK! Who's ready for songs and stories with @GarthBrooks?! 🙋‍♀️ Tune in MONDAY September 12 pic.twitter.com/LDgx9GIgHY — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) September 9, 2022

Fans agreed with this sentiment. One fan responded: “Saw him at Notre Dame back in May. Show was awesome!” Another wrote: “Two of my favorite people.”

Garth Brooks will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show this upcoming Monday, September 12.