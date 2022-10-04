LOOK: Hank Williams Jr. Posts Heartwarming Family Pics From Grandparent’s Day at School

Hank Williams Jr. puts his pants on one leg at a time, just like anybody else. He also shows up for his grandchildren when their school is hosting “Grandparent’s Day.” Check out photos of “Bocephus” visiting his daughter, Holly’s, kids in Nashville.

“Grandparent’s Day at school!” he captioned the post.

Fans loved it. The idea that Hank Williams Jr. will just walk into a school like anyone else isn’t surprising, but it’s still wild to actually see it play out in photos.

“Having Hank Williams Jr. as a grandpa has to be the biggest flex,” replied one follower.

“Imagine being another grandparent there for ur grandchild and u see this legend walk in,” said another.

The comment section got pretty grim for other grandparents. But there were certainly plenty of great grandparents on hand. Just not many that sang “Family Tradition.”

“No doubt there was not a cooler grandparent there!” replied one fan.

“How cool would it be to say my grandpa is Hank Jr! Literally the coolest man alive,” said another.

Would anyone recognize Hank Williams Jr. in such a setting? No one is bothering him in the photo, that’s for sure. Maybe he went unnoticed.

“I wonder how many parents/grandparents kept asking themselves “is that Hank jr?” questioned one follower.

Holly Williams is a Nashville-based musician and business owner. She married fellow musician Chris Coleman in 2009, and they have three children. Holly is one of Hank Williams Jr.’s five children. Her brothers Shelton (aka Hank III) and Sam are also musicians. Hank III’s son Coleman also performs as “Hank IV.”

Hank Williams Jr. Released New Music in 2022

Bocephus was busy earlier this year, but he’s finding more time to spend with the family. He released Rich White Honky Blues in June. The album was produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. He followed the release with a big tour throughout the summer.

He had plenty of time for fishing, though. And he celebrated Independence Day in style.

He found time to stop by the American Legion Post #82 in September. The appearance was around AmericanaFest week in Nashville. He and Kid Rock both visited the legendary venue. The East Nashville dive is a hot spot for some of the Music City’s best. Vince Gill regularly visits to jam.

Holly and Coleman are about to make Hank Williams Jr. a grandfather again. She announced in August that she is pregnant again. Hank Williams Jr.’s wife, Mary Jane, died earlier this year. She was 58. He’s 73 now, and he has plenty of family to love. They share his love of the outdoors and they’ve all inherited the family’s musical gift.