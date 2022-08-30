LOOK: Hank Williams Jr.’s Latest Fishing Catch Would Make Any Angler Jealous

Hank Williams Jr. loves fishing. He’s taken several opportunities to hit the waters of Minnesota this year and drop a line in the water. He showed off a beauty of a walleye that he reeled in earlier this summer. But that was nothing compared to his latest haul. These two are massive. Check out the photos that he shared below.

“Fishing in Minnesota,” he captioned the post.

Followers were impressed with his latest success on the waters of Minnesota.

“Great catch,” replied one follower.

“Great catch! Love to see you smiling buddy!!” said another.

He seems to frequent the waters of Minnesota for his excursions. In the previous post, a follower indicated that his fishing hole may be Millie Lacs Lake. That’s located about an hour north of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Not only is Hank Williams Jr. quite the angler, he loves hunting, too. When his wife Mary passed away earlier this year, he shared a big collection of photos of the two of them hunting together throughout the years. The couple also went on a big fishing trip to South America. He also shared a photo this year of a big family hunting trip. His passion for the outdoors is definitely something that he shares with every generation of his family.

Maybe his newest addition will join in on the family pastime. Hank Williams Jr.’s daughter, Holly, just announced that she has another child on the way. The child will be Holly’s fourth. Every generation of the family continues to pursue music. Holly is a musician, as is her half-brother Hank Williams III. Holly’s other siblings Hilary and Sam are also pursuing music careers. And Hank Williams Jr. has a grandson named Coleman that’s already performing under the name “IV.”

A Big Year for Hank Williams Jr.

“Bocephus” is having quite a year. He released a comeback album produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. The album is titled Rich White Honky Blues. He did a big press run behind it and we learned a lot of things about his legendary career. He also went on a nice little tour that wrapped over the summer.

The album is his first in six years and he welcomed the new music with the single “Jesus, Won’t You Come By Here.” It’s another deeper dive toward country for Auerbach, who also produced albums this year from Early James and the Latest and Marcus King. The longer Dan Auerbach lives in Nashville, the more it seems to rub off on him.

Hank Williams Jr. has the rest of the year off after a big first half of 2022. Maybe he’ll have more opportunities to hit the lakes or take to the woods.