LOOK: Jimmie Allen Spends Incredible Day With Special Forces, Raises Money for Veterans

Jimmie Allen recently joined the Special Forces Charitable Trust for a badass-looking tactical firearms-themed fundraiser in support of American heroes. He will also be co-hosting the upcoming 2023 New Year’s Eve Live, Nashville’s Big Bash event on CBS.

The Down Home singer recently shared pictures from the special event on his Instagram account. “Had a great time, raised money, and got to spend time talking and learning with some really cool people in Special Forces,” he captioned the photo.

A comment from the Special Forces Charitable Trust also chimed in on the photos, commenting “Jimmie it was an absolute blast having you join us this year!!! Thank you for your support of our Special Forces Community, and our organization!

Jimmie Allen Participates In Celebrity Green Beret Tactical Challenge

On December 14th & 15th, the Special Forces Charitable Trust hosted its Third Annual Celebrity Green Beret Tactical Challenge. The event took place at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. As part of the event, twelve teams made up of 2 Greet Berets and 1 celebrity teamed up for a shooting competition.

Sponsors for the event included some of the largest brands in the outdoor industry. Notable supporters included Black Rifle Coffee Company, Vortex Optics, Leupold, Magpul, and Yeti. Additionally, fellow country singers Tyler Farr and Chuck Wicks were also celebrity participants alongside Jimmie Allen.

The Event Is Hosted By The Special Forces Charitable Trust

The term Green Beret is a colloquial term for the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Force, one of the most elite war-fighting units on earth. The Special Forces Charitable Trust provides long-term support to active duty and veteran Green Berets and their families. The vision and goal is to raise the funds necessary to financially and professionally enhance the Command’s family resiliency initiatives. From a holistic standpoint, their objective is to support and sustain all programs that enrich the well-being, healthy living, and strong family bonds of a Green Beret Force committed to keeping America safe.

The Special Forces Charitable Trust was founded in 2015. The organization achieves its mission by focusing on three key areas, The Warrior Family, Warrior Community, and Warrior Heritage.

One of their biggest programs is the Beyond The Battlefield Initiative. It focuses on operational stress management and veteran suicide prevention. Other events they host include retreats for military families that help them refresh, refuel, and reset. Their Words with Warriors program encourages veterans to connect and foster camaraderie through organic conversations. The Thrive program includes military spouse appreciation gatherings and workshops with world-class speakers. The Strive Program is activity based and designed to connect with children of active duty and veteran Green Berets. Beyond just the fundraising that Jimmie Allen recently participated in, the Charitable Trust hosts a variety of additional events throughout the year as well.