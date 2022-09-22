LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album

Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”

She was on SiriusXM’s The Highway on Thursday morning ahead of her tour kick off. Kelsea Ballerini was asked if this record was a divorce record or a personal growth record, and she comprised by calling it an “audit” record. And from what she has revealed thus far, that seems perfect. She’s also revealing a lot in a photo she posted on Thursday afternoon to promote the drop. Check out the photo below.

“i don’t think about the chapters, it’s all about turning the page. a new page turns tonight at midnight,” she captioned the post.

The new album has 15 tracks, including the aforementioned four. One track sees her team up with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce. It’s titled “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” Perhaps an response track to the Elle King and Miranda Lambert hit? We’ll find out at midnight.

She had a big summer, which included paying tribute to Shania Twain at the ACM Honors.

Kelsea Ballerini Kicks Off Her Tour in New York on Saturday

The support tour for Subject to Change is short and sweet, but that was deliberate. The first dates is on Saturday, September 24 at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City. It’s a show that she originally scheduled for 2020 that was disrupted by the pandemic. She wanted to give those fans the chance to see the show as planned.

There are just ten dates on this run. She hits Boston and Washington, D.C.. Then, she’ll head out West for a couple of dates in Los Angeles and Denver. There is just one Southern date on this trek. It’s at The Eastern in Atlanta on October 11. The final date on the run is at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Manshantucket, Conn. on October 14. She’ll take Georgia Webster along with her for support on all dates. Expect her to announced a larger tour for 2023 hitting many of the cities she’s missing this time. Check out the full tour schedule and get ticket information for each date at her website.