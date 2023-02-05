LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Posts Incredible BTS Shots of Her Performance With Wynonna Judd

Following her performance alongside Wynonna Judd on Saturday (February 5th), country music hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes snapshots of the exciting event.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“A weekend with Wynonna Judd,” Ballerini declared in the caption. “A glittery, soulful honor.”

Prior to the event, Judd posted on Instagram how excited she was to perform with Ballerini. “A few of my favorite {sparkly} things!” Judd wrote while tagging Kelsea and Martina McBride. “Tonight is Kelsea’s final ‘girls’ night out’ with us on this tour. It’s been so fun to watch her show up and show out!”

Wynonna recently opened up about the advice she gave Kelsea Ballerini amid her divorce from fellow country music star Morgan Evans. Ballerini performed alongside Judd in November.

“I tell Kelsea — because she’s walking an interesting road right now — to make sure that she has people around her to tell her ‘no’. In other words, honesty,” Judd explained during a press conference in promotion of The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert. “Get a good lawyer. For God’s sake, save your money. I have wasted so much time worrying about the things I have no control over.”

Judd then spoke about Ballerini being an up-and-coming country star. “I’m looking at her, and she’s singing some of the Judds’ deep cuts,” Wynonna stated. “She knows the words, and I’m going, ‘woah’”

Wynonna also pointed out that other up-and-coming country music singers are singing Judd songs that were out before they were born. “They know my stuff, and they’re young. And they’re taller and thinner and cute as hell.”

Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About Finding Her Voice on ‘Subject to Change’ Album

Prior to the release of her recently released album Subject to Change, Kelsea Ballerini opened up to Atwood Magazine about finding her voice on the record.

While speaking about her album’s inspiration, Ballerini said she started listening to ‘90s music during the COVID-19 pandemic. “So naturally that’s what heavily influenced the writing process of this record,” Kelsea explained. “And sonically, I was just like this is what has been consuming my brain.”

Ballerini stated that while she was influenced by obviously ‘90s country music, she also gathered some inspiration from Sixpence None the Richer, The Corrs, and Sheryl Crow. She began writing the album’s songs in April 2020. “It really was a two-year span, and I like that about my records. One thing I’m really proud of when I listen back to my records, which I do sometimes, is I do feel like they bookmark and highlight those two years of my 20s.”