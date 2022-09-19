LOOK: Lee Brice Is the Happiest Man on Earth After Hooking Absolutely Enormous Fish

Lee Brice took some time off from the road to hit the lake. He reeled in a big one during his time on the water. Check out the photo he shared below.

“This was a good day,” he captioned the photo.

Lee Brice is quite the outdoorsman. He recently shared photos of a hunt that he went on with Luke Bryan and several other friends. It seems that a lot of country music stars have been getting out into the woods this September. Riley Green grabbed his “biggest Kentucky deer” ever last week.

Lee Brice has has a busy year. He was in a big celebrity golf tournament in August to benefit Folds of Honor. The event was held at Governors Club in Tennessee, and it also featured appearances from Kid Rock, Kane Brown, Walker Montgomery and Jelly Roll. There were several sports stars in attendance, too, including Jerry Stackhouse and Rex Ryan. It’s a huge event that raised $334,000 in 2021. Folds of Honor is a non-profit that provides scholarships to spouses and children of fallen veterans. It’s an organization that has been very important to Lee Brice throughout his career.

Earlier this summer, he played an intimate show for a few hundred folks in Cleveland, Ohio to benefit the organization. He spoke about how much her loves the organization at the time.

“I’ve always supported the military but Folds of honor just kind of…we just fell in love with just exactly what they do and the people that run it,” he said. “We just love to be a part of these events. And you know, we had a party. And everybody had a great show and had a good time but everybody knew why we were there.”

Lee Brice on the Road in 2022

Lee Brice still has several more dates on his 2022 itinerary. The “Label Me Proud” tour hits Jonesboro, Ark. on September 22. There are a couple of more dates on that trek, as it then moves to Bossier City, La. and wraps in Sugar Land, Tex. on September 24. He has a few scattered dates throughout the country to close his year. After the formal tour wraps up, he heads to Mount Pleasant, Mich. for a stop at Soaring Eagle Casino on October 8.

Lee Brice treks across much of the Northeast throughout October and into the new year. There’s one more Southern date in Charleston on November 5 at Credit One Stadium. The last date on his current schedule is at North Dakota Country Fest in New Salem on July 8, 2023. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.