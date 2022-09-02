LOOK: Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning ‘Pre Gaming’ Behind the Scenes Ahead of CMA Awards Show

Luke Bryan absolutely refuses to slow down in 2022. News dropped last month that the country music megastar will co-host the CMA Awards with NFL legend Peyton Manning. The 56th Annual CMA Awards airs on November 9. The two-time Entertainer of the Year hosted the show in 2021, but this year, he’ll have company. On Friday, Luke Bryan shared a photo of the two prepping for the big event. Check out the post below.

“Pre gaming for CMA Awards Show Nov. 9,” the “Country On” singer captioned the post.

Luke Bryan is promising that he’s got plans for roasting the two-time Super Bowl champion.

“I’ve gotten a little more comfortable in that spot,” he said. “So it’s going to be fun to see if Peyton, you know, see if he gets a little jittery before we go out there. It’s going to be fun to see him bring his sense of humor to the CMA stage. And there’ll be no shortage of him and I roasting each other up there.”

It’s sure to be a great event. Peyton Manning has often shown his sense of humor. He’s had memorable appearances on Saturday Night Live, and he and his brother, Eli, brought the “ManningCast” to ESPN for Monday Night Football.

Luke Bryan dropped his latest single, “Country On,” this summer. The track is an ode to working-class folks across America, from truck drivers to farmers. Now, it seems that a big collaboration is on the way. Jon Pardi is hinting a track that’s finished. He says that “Cowboys and Plowboys” will drop next year. It was due this year. But oversaturation of collaborations in country radio forced them to push it back.

Luke Bryan Relentlessly on Tour This Fall

Luke Bryan is back in Las Vegas for his residency this Labor Day weekend. It takes place at The Theater at Resorts World, a Hilton property.

On September 8, he’s back at the “Raised Up Right” tour in Kansas City, Mo. at T-Mobile Center. He has a handful of those dates before he kicks off his annual “Farm Tour” in Monroeville, Ind. on September 15. Riley Green joins him for six dates in rural, Midwest communities. He’s back on the “Raised Up Right” trek in Estero, Fla. on September 29 at Hertz Arena. Those dates continue through October. He hits a ton of Southern cities before concluding in Jacksonville, Fla. on October 28 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Then, he wraps his year in Sin City. Six more residency dates take him to December 10. To see all of the dates on Luke Bryan’s three ongoing tours and for ticket information, check out his website.