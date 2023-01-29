LOOK: Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Hilarious Update From Hunting Trip with the Guys

Life with one of the biggest stars in country music is certainly difficult. But, given that Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline have been married since 2006 and were together even before that, it seems they’ve managed to make it work. Now, their sons are older and life in the Bryan household has become both more complicated and light-hearted. Among it all, Caroline Bryan took fans behind the scenes of a recent hunting trip with her famous husband and all the guys.

Taking to Instagram with a poorly angled selfie, Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline wrote, “Once again…Luke fooled me. I laid still for 3 hours and listened to 4 guys fart.”

A video taken by Luke Bryan and featuring on his mother’s Instagram page gives fans a better perspective about what kind of blind Caroline was stuck lying in for three hours. Zooming in on Caroline’s face in the blind, we hear the singer laugh, “Lay-down blind!”

Caroline good-naturedly commented on the post, “They put me in a bush pile…”

Fans of Luke and Caroline Bryan flocked to the comments to share in the laughs.

“Look what you found lol,” one person laughed. Another insisted, “A couple who hunts together,stays together!!!”

A third said, “I think it’s great that the two of you are together even when it’s hunting.”

Luke Bryan Invites Dustin Lynch to Hit Him with the Ultimate Roast

As we consistently see on Luke and Caroline Bryan’s Instagram pages, the “One Margarita” singer and his wife are both good sports. That’s why when Luke Bryan saw major backlash after bringing fellow artist Dustin Lynch to the stage at Crash My Playa with a very unconventional introduction recently, the 46-year-old singer invited the younger artist to slam him with the most epic roast at the annual event next year.

Bryan caused an uproar online after footage from Crash My Playa went viral. As Dustin Lynch prepared to come to the stage, the singer said, “No one has drank more liquor, no one has vomited more, no one has taken more drugs, no one has taken more IVs, no one has passed more STD tests than this next gentleman.”

Fans slammed the country star on social media. One person said, “What Luke Bryan said about Dustin Lynch is absolutely uncalled for! Nobody deserves an introduction to stage like Luke did to Dustin.”

A few days later, Luke Bryan addressed the controversy on Twitter. Tagging Dustin Lynch, he said, “This is one hundred percent happening. [Dustin Lynch] will be … doing my introduction next year at [Crash My Playa]. He has 358 days compose it. You will not wanna miss it.”