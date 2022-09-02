LOOK: Maren Morris Unveils New ‘Lunatic Country Music Person’ T-Shirt Amid Feud With Brittany Aldean

The feud between Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean is still ongoing. The country music artist has a special new shirt out right now. Amid accusations of transphobia and hateful comments, Aldean has responded multiple times. She has also released a new line of clothing herself. Now it seems that Morris is fighting back with merch of her own.

This has pulled in a ton of people from both sides. Aldean has her supporters and friends backing her up. Meanwhile, artists like Brandi Carlile and more have come to applaud and defend Maren Morris. However, it’s been more than just words.

New Maren Morris T-Shirt

Right now, Maren Morris is fighting back with this new shirt. “Lunatic Country Music Person,” in reference to a chyron used on Fox News while discussing the singer-songwriter.

The proceeds from the sales of the new shirt will be given to Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program. The number on the shirt is the number for Trans Lifeline which offers “trans peer support” according to its website.

Back on August 26, Moren Morris replied to a tweet from Cassadee Pope about Aldean’s comments on social media. “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Most recently, Brittany Aldean was featured on Tucker Carlson Tonight. She said, “I was extremely surprised. I’m advocating for children. I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age.”

After the appearance on the show, Morris responded with memes, seemingly taking it in stride.

While it has been a social media battle so far, this has had some real-world implications. So, it might not be over soon.

Jason Aldean Dropped From Publicity Team

While all of this has been going on, Jason Aldean hasn’t been super vocal but he has supported his wife. The country music singer is no stranger to being outspoken about his personal and political beliefs. However, this incident seems to have changed things.

Amid all of the Maren Morris controversy, tweets, and posts – Aldean was dropped by his publicity team. That was a 17-year relationship that just vanished in the last few days. The agency said that they are still fully in support of his music career. Calling him, “one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”

“Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus,” said co-owner Tyne Parrish. “So we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason. We aren’t eh best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music.”

It seems the Maren Morris drama runs deep. Will there be any more barbs thrown?