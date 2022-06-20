LOOK: Miranda Lambert Welcomes Newest Four-Legged Addition to Her ‘Farmily’

Miranda Lambert is home for a couple of days before two quick festival stops. On June 24, she’ll be at Country Jam in Grand Junction, Colo., and on June 25, she’ll perform at NebraskaLand Days. The “Actin’ Up” singer couldn’t resist welcoming a new addition to her family while taking a break.

“Y’all welcome Cowboy to the Farmily! Our newest addition. Just in time for Father’s Day! When [a friend] said a friend of his had a horse that needed to be re homed …. That’s never a no… it’s a hell yeah!” she captioned the post, posing with “Cowboy.”

The hat that she shared with Cowboy is from her Little Big Town merch stash. She certainly obtained it from her recent “Bandwagon Tour” with the band. She added, “PS my new favorite hat from my pals Little Big Town.” The band’s latest country radio single is “Hell Yeah.”

One of her longtime collaborators, Natalie Hemby promptly replied. “I need to meet him in person,” she said. “‘Save a cowboy, ride a horse named cowboy…”

Lambert’s latest album is Palomino. “Actin’ Up” is burning up country radio, and includes the line, “I want to see the desert from a painted palomino. Senorita need to have a little fun.” If her songs are “three chords and the truth,” it seems like she is quickly checking off the bucket list. Now, she just needs to take Cowboy to that desert.

Miranda Lambert is Taking a Trip

Lambert recently shared with People that she plans to take a little time off and enjoy life. She says that she, her husband, and her friend will take an Airstream to Colorado, Utah, Montana, and Wyoming. It seems that trek will start sometime soon after her performance at NebraskaLand Days. Will Cowboy make the trip?

The trip comes on the heels of Palomino’s critical acclaim. She wrote most of the album with Hemby, Jon Randall, and Luke Dick. Her eighth studio album is “about a fictitious road trip across the country” that she couldn’t take because she wrote the project during the pandemic.

Now, she’ll be able to live out the story she imagined. Maybe Cowboy leads her to a role on Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan clearly has a thing for country stars.

‘Velvet Rodeo’ Comes to Las Vegas in September

Miranda Lambert has a few more festival dates when she returns from her trip. This fall, she’ll bring ‘Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. A ton of dates are scheduled well into 2023. For a full list of opportunities to catch Lambert in Vegas and for ticket information, check out her website.