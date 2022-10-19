Randy Houser Welcomes Baby Boy Harlan With Wife Tatiana

Randy Houser and his wife Tatiana secretly welcomed their second child last month. And today, they shared the news with their fans.

As the proud parents announced on Instagram, their son, Harlan “Banks” Houser was born on Sept. 21. And he’s been the center of their world ever since.

“Answered prayers and hearts so full,” they wrote in a joint post. “We have spent the past 4 weeks soaking up every minute of family time with baby Banks. Thank you, Lord, for this sweet boy!!”

Tatiana and Randy, who married in 2016, also have a three-year-old son, Huckleberry Randolph.

Randy Houser Accidentally Shared the Pregnancy News

Randy Houser announced that baby number two was on the way back in April. The 46-year-old country music star was with Kiss Country 99.9’s TC & Dina B when fans learned the good news. But the whole thing came about on accident, and Tatiana was furious.

During the interview, the hosts asked if Huckleberry would get a sibling one day. And Houser casually replied,” He is, yeah. In October. I put the milk back in the coconut, and here we go.”

Apparently, Houser thought he was off the record at the time. So when the station made the news public, he went home to an angry wife.

“I sort of thought the interview was over,” he told Taste of Country Nights. “I made a really horrible joke, that was like a complete dad joke. And I got quoted on it and then my wife was horrified.”

The singer went on to admit that Tatiana didn’t want to tell anyone about this pregnancy. So when he let the secret slip, especially so early on, it caused some problems at home.

“I kind of thought — it was kind of like at the end of it and we were just kind of chatting, and then all of a sudden, boom. So I got my [butt] chewed,” he continued.

Because the cat was out of the bag, Houser went on to talk about baby number two and how it would play into his life. Randy Houser is nearly 20 years Tatiana’s senior, and he knew that she wanted to be a mother. So he happily agreed to start a family with her.

But Houser, who has a 10-year-old son from his previous marriage, is a little concerned about how old he will be when Banks hits his major milestones. For example, when the newborn graduates from high school, his dad will be 65. However, he can’t help but see the positives.

“I’m gonna be the geriatric dad,” he said. “The thing is, it keeps us young. You run around and chase a kid it will keep you out of the chair some.”