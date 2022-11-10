LOOK: Reba McEntire Breaks Out Iconic 1995 Look for Loretta Lynn Tribute at CMA Awards

Reba McEntire may have brought out one of her fanciest looks for last night’s CMA Awards — but you may have recognized the outfit.

During the segment to honor the late Loretta Lynn, McEntire changed from a floor-length blue velvet gown with a plunging neckline to a pantsuit with shimmering emerald-green tassels. For her older fans, you may have gotten a sense of deja vu. In fact, the “Fancy” singer had worn the number before— nearly 28 years ago when she was on tour in 1995. She tweeted about the piece after the ceremony, giving some backstory on the look.

“You know I love a #throwbackthursday!!! Sandi Spika designed this fringed green western suit for my 1995 tour and we pulled it out of the archives for last night’s #cmaawards #lorettalynn tribute!”

You know I love a #throwbackthursday!!! Sandi Spika designed this fringed green western suit for my 1995 tour and we pulled it out of the archives for last night’s #cmaawards #lorettalynn tribute! pic.twitter.com/XrxK9qZoC5 — Reba McEntire (@reba) November 10, 2022

During the award show, McEntire performed on stage with Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert for a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn.

Opening the event with a medley of Lynn’s music, Underwood, 39, sang “You Ain’t Woman Enough” while Lambert, 39, and McEntire, 67, performed “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin'” and “You’re Looking At Country.”

The country songstress trio closed with the icon’s 1971 classic hit “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Lynn — who became the first woman to win the CMA for Entertainer of the Year in 1972 — passed away in October at 90.

In addition, all three country stars were close to Lynn, with McEntire and Underwood partnering with Lynn on her March 2021 song “Still Woman Enough.” Lambert also recorded a version of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in 2010 with Lynn and Sheryl Crow.

“I’m so heartbroken to hear about Loretta’s passing,” Lambert wrote on Instagram last month. “She was so kind to me and she blazed so many trails for all of us girls in country music. Thank you for all the songs. Miss you. Fly high.”

Underwood was also saddened at the Kentucky native’s passing and shared a heartfelt memory of her.

“The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at the beginning of my career. I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was … in a big sparkly dress … laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done,” she wrote via Instagram.

McEntire also shared a selfie with Lynn after learning the sad news. “I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers,” she wrote in the caption.

The Oklahoma native also said that the “Fist City” singer reminded her of her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, who passed away in March 2020 after battling cancer.

“Now they’re both in Heaven getting to visit and talk about how they were raised, how different country music is now from what it was when they were young. Sure makes me feel good that Mama went first so she could welcome Loretta into the hollers of heaven!” she wrote.