LOOK: Riley Green Posts Epic Series of Photos From Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour

Riley Green has spent much of the year on the road with Luke Bryan. He’s been out for most of the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour and he was on every stop on the ‘Farm Tour.’ It seems the only time that Riley Green gets off is when Luke heads to Las Vegas for a few residency dates. To celebrate the conclusion of their ‘Farm Tour,’ Green shared several shots from the run. Check out the photos in his post below.

“Farm tour was a good one. Swipe to see what appears to be me and Luke Bryan in a heated freestyle battle,” he captioned the post.

Each night that they’ve spent together, Luke Bryan has invited Riley Green on stage to cover some songs. At one recent stop, the duo did a version of Shenandoah’s “Two Dozen Roses.” They also covered “Where the Green Grass Grows” by Tim McGraw on a recent stop. They did a version of “Seminole Wind” by John Anderson down at Rock the Roost in Tallahassee, Fla. Riley Green even covered Luke Bryan a time or two along the way. The duo has been on the road together since June, and it looks like they’ve had a lot of fun.

And when Luke leaves for Las Vegas? Riley Green has some fun of his own. During some recent down time, he “laid down his biggest Kentucky deer yet.”

It’s been a bit since Riley Green released a new full-length record, but he’s still regularly churning out new singles. He dropped two new ones this summer. “Get Back Home” and “Drinkin’ Tonight” were road tested, but he’d yet to take them into the studio.

Riley Green is On the ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour in October

Riley Green remains on the road with Luke Bryan for his ‘Raised Up Right’ tour through most dates in October. The next date is on Friday in Bossier City, La. He’ll head to the Auburn Rodeo in his home state of Alabama on October 22. His final date with Luke Bryan will be one of the Florida makeup dates. That’s in Tampa on November 5. They were forced to cancel a string of dates due to Hurricane Ian.

In November, he’ll hook up with Luke Combs for his Canadian dates. And next year, Riley Green remains with Combs for his stadium tour. That launches on March 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. He remains on board for all of the North American dates. Those take him through July 29 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Check out all of Riley Green’s tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.