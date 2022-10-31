LOOK: Scotty McCreery Shares ‘First NFL Sunday’ With Newborn Son

Scotty McCreery has a new football buddy: his 6-day-old son, Avery! McCreery posted a photo on Instagram recently of himself decked out in his Patriots gear holding his new baby, who was also decked out. “Avery’s first NFL Sunday! Go Pats, buddy!” he wrote in the caption. For his part, Avery looks like he’s enjoying his first NFL Sunday. The newborn seems to have a little smile on his face as his dad holds him.

McCreery and his wife Gabi welcomed their baby boy a bit earlier than planned, but Avery and Gabi were completely fine and healthy through the birth, according to the couple. They announced the birth a day after in a joint statement. “Never known a love like this,” they wrote on social media. “Merrick Avery McCreery joined us 11 days early on October 24 at 4:34 a.m. 7lbs 13 oz of nothin but love. Thank yall for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God.”

According to McCreery, he’s been planning for parenthood for a while. “Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” he said. “We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a grand new adventure that will continue for the rest of our lives.”

Scotty McCreery deliberately scheduled his tour dates around Avery’s birth so he could go on a “paternity leave” of sorts. He also joked that his family name has finally been passed on. “I’m no longer the last male McCreery,” he joked. “It’s up to Avery now.”

He also shared details on his wife’s experience and how she was a “rock star” through the entire ordeal. “Gabi was a total rock star during Avery’s birth,” he said. “I could not be more proud of her. She has already taken to motherhood like a champ. Part of my job as his dad is watching Gabi already crush it as his mom.”

The McCreerys named their son Merrick Avery McCreery, after Gabi’s father, Merrick Dugal III. Avery is their first child, and the family seems to be doing great.

McCreery Celebrated Five Straight Number One Singles With Huge Party

Recently, Scotty McCreery had something else to celebrate besides the birth of his son. He celebrated having five No. 1 singles with a Number Ones party earlier this fall. “You Time,” “Damn Strait,” “Five More Minutes,” “This is It” and “In Between” have all reached No. 1 on the country charts.

“I’m still kind of processing it, I think,” he said at the party. “Because to me, it still feels like yesterday. My biggest goal, and I said this all the time, was I just want one song at the top of the charts. In my mind, that’s when you’ve known you made it, right? So to have five in a row is just bananas. We don’t take it lightly. We’re celebrating. We’re grateful and just having so much fun with this.”