LOOK: Thomas Rhett Posts Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Wife Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett wished his love a happy birthday by throwing it back to when his wife Lauren Akins was just 21.

Hint, Akins is now a dozen years older, as of Tuesday. We’re not sure if she still has all those freckles. Thomas Rhett posted the same photo on both Twitter and Facebook. This is how he captioned it:

“Happy birthday to my best friend since 16 years old! In the picture you were 21 and in college! Haha honey I love you so much. You inspire me to be better everyday. Me and our kids are so lucky. I can’t wait to celebrate you tonight!!! 33 looks good on you babe.”

Y’all, this is the way to wish a significant other a very happy birthday.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins have one of those sweet country music love stories. They’re now an old married couple with four kids, all of them daughters. As Rhett said in his tweet, the two have been best friends since high school. They met in the first grade, but the two didn’t date until college.

The two could’ve stayed in the friend zone. However, Thomas got a push by an unlikely person, his future father-in-law.

“I’d loved that girl since high school, and I told her father how I felt,” Thomas Rhett recalled in an interview with HITS Daily Double. “He said, ‘If you don’t tell her, I’m going to.’ It was a total Ryan Gosling moment. I said to her, ‘I just want to kiss you one time. If you don’t feel anything, we can go back to being friends.’”

Rhett also said: “It was a sliding-door moment, where it could’ve gone the other way. We were dating other people. In another world, we might have married them. There was always something different about Lauren. And we both felt it, but we never figured it out.”

Seems like they did figure it out after that kiss.

Here’s Thomas Rhett and wife, Lauren, back in 2017, when they’d adopted Willa and were expecting Ada. (Mike Coppola/WireImage)

By 2017, the couple adopted their first daughter. Lauren said she wanted to adopt a child since her mother also was adopted. Lauren met then 2-year-old Willa when she was working with 147 Million Orphans Organization in Uganda. While Thomas and Lauren waited for Willa’s adoption to finalize, Lauren became pregnant with Ada. So suddenly, Thomas and Rhett had an instant kind of family. He put both daughters in his video for “Life Changes.”

The two kept going, as Thomas hoped for a baby boy. Instead, the women in the house have a 4-to-1 advantage. Lauren gave birth to Lennon in February 2020, then Lillie came along in November 2021. The family has another birthday to celebrate. Lillie’s first is the 15th.

But on Tuesday, here’s hoping Thomas Rhett and Lauren got to have a quiet evening to celebrate a 33rd birthday.