LOOK: Travis Tritt Trolls Florida With Epic Alligator Photo After Big Georgia Win

Following another fun-filled day of NCAA football, Travis Tritt trolled Florida with an epic alligator photo after Georgia’s big win.

In his latest Instagram post, Travis Tritt put his University of Georgia spirit on display by showing off a picture of him next to a large dangling alligator. “#GoDawgs!” Tritt declared in the caption.

Safe to say, Travis Tritt was able to watch the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Florida Gators 42-20. The big one comes just one day after the news broke about legendary Georgia football coach, Vince Dooley, passing away He was 90 at the time of his passing.

Dooley led the Georgia football program from 1964 to 1988. In 1979, he became the university’s director of athletics. He remained in that role until 2004. During his time as coach, he had 201 wins and was a member of multiple halls of fame.

The University of Georgia released a statement about Dooley’s passing. “Legendary former University of Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley died peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife and four children Friday afternoon at the age of 90. A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the Georgia and Alabama Sports Halls of Fame, Dooley is Georgia’s winningest football coach with 201 victories, six SEC titles, and the 1980 national championship in his 25 years leading the Bulldogs. He was also the recipient of numerous awards for his service as director of athletics over a 25 year tenure.”

After Celebrating Georgia’s Victory, Travis Tritt Performed in Pompano Beach, Florida

Hours after celebrating the Bulldog’s victory over the Gators, Travis Tritt took to the stage of the Pompano Beach Amphitheater in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Travis Tritt shared a few snapshots from the exciting performance. “Every time we play @pompanoamp in Pompano Beach, FL, we always have a great time! My fans down here are absolutely some of the best! Thank y’all for having us back!” he wrote.

The performance comes days after Travis Tritt announced he had to cancel his performance in Anderson, South Carolina. “For reasons beyond our control, the ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ stop featuring Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies, scheduled in Anderson, South Carolina, on November 10th has been canceled. Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase.”

Travis Tritt is currently on tour with Chris Janson and special guests War Hippies. Tritt and Janson previously canceled the show in Estero, Florida due to the city having to continue Hurricane Ian clean-ups. Tritt and Janson will be performing two more shows on the tour. The Richmond, Virginia show will take place on November 5th and the Tupelo Mississippi performance will be on November 11th.