LOOK: Tyler Hubbard Teases ‘Inside and Out’ Video in New Post

Tyler Hubbard of Florida-Georgia Line is enjoying a lot of success as a solo artist. He hasn’t even released his full-length debut yet, and he’s already on Keith Urban’s ‘Speed of Sound’ tour. His track “5 Foot 9” is a smash at country radio. And he teased more of the album with a new EP. Now he’s teasing a new music video to accompany one of the new tracks. “Inside and Out” is due on Friday. Check out the post below.

“Y’all ready for a new video? ‘Inside and Out’ coming Friday,” the 35-year-old Georgia native captioned the post.

Dancin’ in the Country is a six-track EP of songs that will be part of the forthcoming full-length. And this is the third track to receive the music video treatment after the aforementioned “5 Foot 9” and the titular track. One fan in the comments of his post had big ideas for the continued roll out, and he didn’t shoot it down.

“Next can it be ‘baby gets her loving,’ one fan replied.

“you might be onto something..” Tyler Hubbard teased.

So perhaps each of these tracks is going to be accompanied by a video. With the rise of YouTube’s position in the streaming wars, music videos are something that have definitely come back strong. And several artists have used the medium to express their material in new ways.

Florida-Georgia Line performed what appears to be their final show together on August 31 at the Minnesota State Fair. While the duo hasn’t closed the door on a reunion, their careers are certainly on different paths right now. Brian Kelley gave the solo thing a go during the pandemic, and it seems he’s backing off of the road for a bit.

Tyler Hubbard Teams Up With Keith Urban

Meanwhile, Tyler Hubbard is heading out on one of the fall’s biggest tours. The ‘Speed of Now’ tour is hitting arenas and sheds across the country through November. The two are also joined by Ingrid Andress. She’s been on several dates with Urban already, but Hubbard is just now joining the party. The next stop is on Thursday at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. They’ll weave their way across Texas and the Midwest before making a big stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 7.

They’ll also hit a couple of smaller markets like Savannah, Ga. and Knoxville, Tenn. along the way. They head back to the Midwest to finish it up in November. The trek wraps up in St. Paul, Minn. at XCel Energy Center on November 5. Urban heads to Australia in December. Check out all of Tyler Hubbard’s tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.