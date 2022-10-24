LOOK: Wynonna Judd Thanks Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood for an ‘Unforgettable’ Weekend

Wynonna Judd is rolling on with the last half of The Judds ‘Final Tour.’ She’s been joined by a host of amazing female musicians along the way. She wasn’t sure how this tour would pan out in the wake of her mother’s untimely death, but she says that the journey has been healing. On Saturday, Kelsea Ballerini joined her in Durant, Okla. for one stop on the tour, and the girls had a lot of fun. Check out a post that Wynonna Judd shared below.

“Our Judd family continues to grow!!!!!! Kelsea Ballerini and Trisha Yearwood…thank you for lending you gifts to make this weekend so unforgettable. Martina McBride…thank you for being there in so many ways every single night. To the fans in Durant and Texas…there are no words. Thank you for continuing to walk this journey with me! It’s hard to believe we only have one weekend left!!!!” Wynonna Judd captioned the post.

The Judds ‘Final Tour’ kicked off in September with Brandi Carlile at Wynonna Judd’s side. Wynonna has also been joined by Ashley McBryde and Little Big Town along the way.

Ahead of their stop in Durant, Okla., Wynonna Judd and Kelsea Ballerini had some fun. She’s been having a lot of much deserved fun along the way on this trek. Ahead of her recent stops with Little Big Town, the group had a fun jam session together back stage. She also enjoyed some down time in her home of Nashville taking in the Post Malone concert at Bridgestone Arena. She even cracked a Bud with Posty backstage.

Wynonna Judd Rolls on The Judds’ ‘Final Tour’

Friday night is going to be a big moment on this tour for Wynonna Judd. The Judds ‘Final Tour’ was originally scheduled to wrap up at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 28. That was before tragedy happened.

They added a date after Naomi’s death. They’ll actually wrap in Lexington, Ky. at Rupp Arena on October 29. That’s The Judds’ home state, and Faith Hill will be at Wynonna’s side for that one. But the Nashville date has Trisha on the bill. Everyone is off the road. And most everyone lives in Nashville. Will everyone join her? Will Garth Brooks find his was onto the stage? While Kentucky is home for The Judds, Nashville is something extra. And it’ll be interesting to see who joins Wynonna Judd for this show that is guaranteed special guests anyway. Maybe it’s Ashley. Maybe it’s Kelsea. Could it be Little Big Town? Maybe it’s everyone. Maybe it’s someone we can’t imagine. It will be a special night in the Music City. Check out the last shows and get ticket information at their website.