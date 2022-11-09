LOOK: Zach Bryan Drops Series of Photos From Epic Red Rocks Show: ‘Snowy Rocks ’22’

Zach Bryan is still smiling over the memories of his epic Red Rocks performance.

The 26-year-old sang from the legendary sandstone-carved venue in Morrison, Colorado, on Nov. 3rd. That same day, a blizzard hit the state. Fans believed the weather would force Bryan to reschedule, but he honored his commitment. And the snowy backdrop created a setting that looked straight out of a fairy tale.

The Mine Again singer posted a carousel of photos from the night on Instagram today. And they’re making us jealous that we weren’t in the crowd for the historic night.

“Snow rocks ‘22, more on the matter later,” Bryan captioned.

Zach Bryan told the story of the night through seven photos. Several pictures show him and his band members planning and practicing ahead of the event. And as the sun goes down, we can see the heavy snow piling on a massive crowd.

Zach Bryan Refused to Call off The Red Rocks Event

The Denver metro area got around five inches of snow that night, while some surrounding cities accumulated up to a foot. But during the concert, no one seemed to mind.

On the morning of the show, the Colorado Parks Department asked Zach Bryan to cancel the concert because they had learned that a blizzard was brewing. However, in a now-deleted Tweet, the singer admitted that he refused to disappoint his fans because he know that people had traveled from all over the country to see him live.

So instead of calling the whole thing off, Bryan agreed to re-work the concert’s schedule so ticketholders could get home before travel conditions deteriorated. To do that, he canceled the opening act from Charles Wesley Goodwin and shortened his own set. Bryan had Goodwin join him for a few songs before the night was over.

With a cold front on the way, Bryan also gave everyone in the audience complimentary hand warmers and hot chocolate.

The next day, Zach Bryan wrote about his experience on Twitter and shared that “…there are no words to describe how beautiful it is that people sat through two hours of a blizzard for me. More words one day but for now, I just want everyone to know how wild this entire ride has been. I see you, I’m with you, and I love you.”

And after his more recent post, it’s apparent that his fans felt just as grateful.

“Best concert I’ve ever been to, hands down,” one person gushed before another added, “Experience I will never forget. Once in a lifetime. Thanks, @zachlanebryan.”