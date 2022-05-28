Loretta Lynn Celebrates Her Son Ernie’s 69th Birthday in Touching Post

Country music legend Loretta Lynn took to Twitter to wish her son Ernie a happy birthday on Friday, May 27. Ernie, who is also a musician in his own right, turned 69 yesterday. In the Twitter caption, Lynn said she felt very lucky to be best friends with her son.

A momma is pretty lucky when her baby boy turns out to be one of her best friends. I don’t know how in the world you’re 69 with such a young momma! Love you, son. pic.twitter.com/AdibIVbIKu — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) May 27, 2022

“A momma is pretty lucky when her baby boy turns out to be one of her best friends. I don’t know how in the world you’re 69 with such a young momma! Love you, son,” Lynn wrote alongside four sweet pictures of the family posing together.

Last summer, Ernie Lynn released a music video of him and a band covering a George Strait classic on Country Rebel’s YouTube channel. Armed with some of country music’s best genetics, the younger Lynn belted out a cool acoustic cover of “Troubadour” for the channel’s 450k subscribers.

Loretta Lynn told fans how much she loved her son and all of her four living children earlier this month for Mother’s Day

Earlier this month for Mother’s Day, the elder Lynn wrote a heartfelt post to all mothers out there, and to any grown children whose mothers are no longer with them.

Loretta Lynn lost her own mother more than 40 years ago. She obviously missed her as much as ever this past Mother’s Day. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer told her fans to hug their mothers tight today if they’re still around for a hug. She called her mother Clara “the best mommy in the world” and said that Clara taught her to sing as a child. So any Loretta Lynn fans out there should really thank Clara for helping raise and teach a future country music icon how to perform.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms,” Loretta Lynn wrote on Instagram. “If you have yours, hug her today and tell her you love her. I had the best mommy in the world. She taught me to sing, she gave the best advice, and she became a trustworthy friend. I understand, all these years later, my kids are my best friends. There’s nothing like being a momma. Mom life is the best life. Happy Mother’s Day, friends—being a momma sure makes me happy.”

And finally, Lynn also publicly remembered Naomi Judd on social media recently, as well. the two singers both hailed from Kentucky and were great friends because of their shared heritage and crafts. Loretta said she was heartbroken by the news of Judd’s suicide, and that she was sending love and prayers to Naomi’s entire family left behind.

“I’m just heartbroken over the loss of @thenaomijudd . My fellow Kentucky girl, my friend, and an amazing singer. There are no words. Please pray for Wynonna, Ashley, Larry, and grandchildren. Heartbroken. Sending all my love,” Loretta Lynn wrote on Instagram along with a photo of a young Naomi.