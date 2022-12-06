Loretta Lynn’s Children Speak Out About Grand Ole Opry Tribute To Their Mother

A little over a month after the Grand Ole Opry paid tribute to Loretta Lynn, the country music legend’s family spoke out about the memorable event.

“After the beautiful memorial tribute to Loretta by CMT at the Opry, her four surviving children shared these words from their hearts,” the post featuring the video read. Loretta Lynn’s family also thanked the singer and songwriter’s fans for their support over the past couple of months.

Loretta Lynn supporters took to Twitter to share their love for Lynn’s family. “All of you make us so proud to be from Eastern Ky!” A fan tweeted. “I grew up in Louisa Ky and Teddi grew up in Drift Ky we love Loretta!!! Although I never got to meet her she just felt like family!! I think those East Ky roots connect us all! Just know the Cyrus clan is praying for all of you.”

Another Lynn fan added, “I always loved Loretta, I’m so sorry for your loss, it is our loss to god bless you all.”

The Grand Ole Opry Held Special Dedicated to Loretta Lynn

At the end of October, the iconic Grand Ole Opry hosted the Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn special. The event occurred just weeks after Lynn passed away in her home at Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Among those who performed at the event were George Strait, Alan Jackson, and Keith Urban.

Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, Emmy Russell, performed Lay Me Down with Willie Nelson’s son, Lukas. “She always stood in the corner and called me on stage,” Russell said about her grandmother. “I’d sing a song—one original and one that everybody knew. It’s the first time that she’s not here to look at me with her proud eyes. It’s just special. Thank you for listening.”

Loretta Lynn sang Lay Me Down for her 2016 record Full Circle. She had performed the song with fellow country music legend Willie Nelson. The song reads, “When they lay me down someday/ My soul will rise, then fly away/ This old world will turn around/ I’ll be at peace when they lay me down.”

Following the event, Loretta Lynn’s family issued a statement. “Our hearts are so deeply touched by the beautiful tribute held Sunday night at the Opry to honor Loretta’s life and legacy. The night perfectly captured her career and the performances were phenomenal. And the room was filled with her family, her friends, and her fans. Love filled the room and surrounded each of us.”

Loretta Lynn’s family also thanked those who donated to the late country music singer’s foundation. The organization was created to establish, preserve, and promote public awareness of the historical and cultural contributions of Lynn.