Loretta Lynn Continues to Inspire With Her Final Message to Fans

Loretta Lynn was a true trailblazer in the world of country music. Her songs pushed the boundaries and helped elevate the female voice in country music to the grand stage it now takes with stars like Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift.

Just days before her passing, Lynn shared an inspirational message on her Facebook page. She often shared Bible verses to further inspire her legions of fans. But her final post delivered a tear-jerking message that serves as a reminder of her greatness.

“Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God.”

Celebrating Loretta Lynn

While raising her family in the early ’50s, Lynn bought a guitar and taught herself to play it. But had no grand ambitions. “If somebody had said that when I started singing, I would have said no way, I won’t be singing 50 years from now,” Lynn said in a 2011 interview. “Cause I had four kids in school when I started singing. I think I was 26… I’d never sung out in public.”

Throughout her career, Loretta Lynn had 14 songs including “The Pill” banned from the radio for being too controversial for the traditionally conservative genre.

Absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/G83F40HJru — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) October 4, 2022

Lynn scored top 10 hits with “Blue Kentucky Girl” and “Wine, Women and Song.” But it wasn’t until 1966 that she became recognized as the iconic writer she was. In that watershed year, Lynn released “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” and “Don’t Come Home A Drinkin'”. The former was a prideful rebuke to someone who threatened to bust up a marriage, the latter a strong, funny slice of life. Both were major hits.

It occurred to me today, as I was contemplating the loss of our dear and powerful Loretta Lynn, that when she was a younger woman and already a legend, she treated these two women land many more) the way they now treat me… pic.twitter.com/nJONnww7GW — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) October 5, 2022

Without ever mentioning politics or women’s liberation, Lynn’s 1960s and 1970s hits helped change long-held notions about gender roles. “Rated X” and “The Pill” were personal pleas that sought an end to double standards.

Lynn did all this at a time when women were most often the voices through which men’s words and melodies were heard. She was Nashville’s first prominent woman to write and record her own material. And she was one of the first female music stars to generate her own hits.