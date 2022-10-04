Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Country Music Fans Mourn Icon’s Passing

Following the news that country music legend Loretta Lynn has passed away at the age of 90, fans of the late singer and songwriter are taking to social media to share special tributes in her memory.

“Loretta Lynn will forever be one of the most influential women in country music,” one fan declared. “She made Eastern Kentucky proud. Thanks for telling our stories Loretta, we love you. Rest In Peace.”

Another admirer of the country music star then shared, “This one is rough. Loretta Lynn grew up about 20 minutes from me. A giant in our small community nestled in the mountains of coal country.”

As previously reported, the family of Loretta Lynn announced she passed away in her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home on Tuesday (October 4th). “Our previous mom, Loretta Lynn passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at homier her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”

Born on April 14, 1932, Loretta Lynn’s iconic music career began in 1960 and spans over six decades. She was best known for her hit songs You Aint Woman Enough (To Take My Man), Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind), and One’s on the Way. Lynn was nominated for 18 Grammy Award and won three times. She also had 24 number 1 singles and 11 number one albums.

Prior to her passing, Loretta Lynn had ended her 57 years of touring on the road after suffering from a stroke in 2017 and breaking her hip in 2018.

Loretta Lynn Once Said She Wanted to Be Buried Next to Her Late Husband Doolittle Lynn

According to RadarOnline, Loretta Lynn apparently had been planning her own funeral. Sources close to the late singer and songwriter shared that the event will be at her estate.

“Loretta wants to turn most of her physical holdings into cash so she doesn’t burden her kids and grandkids with having to sell off stuff when she’s gone,” a source close to Lynn shared with the media outlet. “But even more, she wants to plan her own memorial service so they will go exactly as she wants!”

Another insider told RadarOnline that Loretta Lynn wanted to be buried next to her husband, “Doolittle,” as well as their children Jack Benny and Betty Sue at the family’s cemetery on her Hurricane Mills ranch. That’s where Loretta wants her memorial service to be,” the source explained. “She wants all of her fans to be able to attend and there’s plenty of room at the ranch.”

Loretta Lynn notably spent most of her time near Nashville due to medical care. Sources said that Lynn had mobility problems from her 2017 stroke and her mind got foggy at times. “But her beautiful singing voice is still intact. She’s trying to record some final songs she hopes will live forever. She is a very brave soul. Loretta doesn’t fear the eventual end. In fact, she’s actively planning for it.”